Fort Salem Theater Announces Interim Leadership Transition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fort Salem Theater has announced a seasonal management shift as Courtnie Harrington has been appointed Interim Executive and Artistic Director through August. This transition follows current leader Kyle West's temporary sabbatical to serve as Company Manager for the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Kyle West, who helped transition Fort Salem Theater into a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and spearheaded its successful reopening post-pandemic, shared his full confidence in Courtnie's leadership:

"From the moment I knew I'd be stepping away temporarily, there was no doubt in my mind that Courtnie Harrington was the best person to take the reins," said West. "She's the first to arrive and the last to leave the theater most days. Courtnie has dedicated herself to mastering every aspect of the arts. Our audiences know and love her as a performer, but behind the scenes, Courtnie is constantly working to support both the productions and the people working hard to create them. Not only do I trust that the organization is in good hands with Courtnie, but I look forward to seeing us grow through her vision and passion for our community."

Audiences will recognize Harrington from her standout performances as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods and Alice Murphy in Bright Star. Beyond the stage, she has served as the Theater's Board Secretary, designed lighting and wigs for several mainstage productions, directed and even choreographed numerous shows over the past several seasons. In 2022, she was named an Artistic Associate of Fort Salem Theater.

A Greenwich, NY native, Harrington's journey in the arts began locally and continued through her education at SUNY Adirondack (Associate Degree in Business Administration) and the Institute for American Musical Theater in New York City (Class of 2019). After returning Upstate in 2020, Harrington chose to stay and build her career closer to home. She currently works professionally as Head Teller at Arrow Bank in Salem and remains deeply committed to her community, most recently hosting a sold-out concert that raised funds for the Lunch, Learn, and Play program, supporting local students with free childcare and summer activities.

Meanwhile, West steps into an expansive role at Williamstown Theatre Festival, supporting a company of nearly 300 artists and staff across eight venues in Massachusetts. Productions this summer feature celebrated talents including Pamela Anderson, Chris Messina, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Whitney Peak, and William Jackson Harper, with direction and creative leadership from names like Jeremy O. Harris, Robert O'Hara, and Katina Medina Mora, among others.

West's legacy at Fort Salem Theater includes being named a “Top 10 New York State LGBTQ+ Leader” by the I ❤ NY campaign and decades of award-winning work as a producer, director, choreographer, and marketer for Broadway and regional theater.

Both West and Harrington are excited for what this new chapter brings to Fort Salem Theater, and remain committed to its continued growth and service to the Washington County and Capital Region communities.

For more information about Fort Salem Theater, visit www.FortSalem.com.

To learn more about Williamstown Theatre Festival, visit www.wtfestival.org.

Comments