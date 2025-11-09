Fort Salem Theater Announces Casts for GOOD FOR YOU, ROMEO & JULIET, Return of SNOW BUSINESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater announced the full casts for its upcoming 2025 shows, the world premiere of the musical Good For You and Romeo & Juliet, as well as the return of Snow Business.

The shows perform on November 15, November 21-23, and December 12-14, respectively.

Good For You (World Premiere)

On Saturday, November 15, Fort Salem Theater will host a reading of Good For You in the Fort Salem Theater Cabaret Room, marking the new musical's world premiere.

Its premise is as follows: There's three sides to every story. The one you tell others, the one you tell yourself, and the one your mind tells you. What happens when you wake up inside of your mind and meet the different versions of yourself? What if your memories become so alive you don't know which are real and which are not? Pennie is about to fall asleep and find out.

Good For You's book and lyrics are by Mel Magri, with its music by Mel Magri and John Norine Jr. The reading is directed by Brittany Martel, with music direction by Ben Rowley. It is stage managed by Margo Hatzel, and produced by Courtnie Harrington.

The cast features Stephanie Willis as Present Penny, Arianna Dreher as Young Penny, Allison Schmitt as Soul Penny, Ben Rowley as Hunter, and Kason Mulderry as If.

Learn more at this link.

Romeo & Juliet

After a school field trip performance on November 20, Fort Salem Theater will have three performances of Romeo & Juliet. The shows are on Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

This production of the iconic Shakespeare play is directed by Shane Sczepankowski, assistant directed by Edgar Ritchie, and stage managed by Courtnie Harrington. It has scenic design by Charles J.I. Krawczyk, and costume design by Mikayla Schaefer. It is produced by Kyle West.

The cast features Isabel Coviello as Juliet/First Citizen, Katherine Danforth-Hayes as Romeo, Anna Dempf as Princess Escalus/Second Servant/Peter, Alanah "Jackie" Grant as Lady Capulet/Friar John, Laurie Kenney as Montague/First Musician, Kim Martin as Tybalt/First Watchman, Caroline Martindale as Lady Montague/Gregory/Second Musician/Page, Tess McHugh as Nurse/Balthasar, Kevin Miner as Mercutio/Samson/Second Watchman, Vincent Panetta as Paris/Abraham, Allison Schmitt as Lord Capulet/Apothecary, Noah Schmitt as Friar Lawrence/Gregory/First Servant, and Clem Washington-Flowers as Benvolio.

Learn more at this link.

Snow Business

With performances from December 12 through 14, Snow Business returns for the fourth year. It is a production meant to spread holiday cheer with a festive celebration of showtunes and seasonal favorites.

This original holiday sing-along brings together Fort Salem Theater performers for a joyful, high-energy performance that "decks the halls" with Broadway flair. Sing along to classic hits and feel the magic of the season as the whole family enjoys this heartwarming and fun-filled show.

Learn more at this link.

