Five New Plays Are Available to Stream For Free As Part Of Irvington Theater's Virtual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest

After a tremendous inaugural festival in 2021, Irvington Theater is thrilled to once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest, a celebration of short, new works of theater and the playwrights behind them. The festival will stream for free online from February 25 to March 5. This year's plays run the gamut of genres and formats, but they all speak to ways we, as humans, connect.

Seamus Eaton is a Mt. Kisco-based playwright and actor. Love Heist is his homage to Abbott and Costello - a high-octane comedy about human greed, pirate treasure, and the ways we communicate. The cast features Andrew Laden, John Palacio, and Claude Tusk. Luz Montez directs.

Luis Roberto Herrera is currently in his third and final year of the M.F.A. Playwriting program at The New School. In his play WREN & LIN, one man longs to be there for his friend. How do you distill a lifetime of memories and meaning into one digestible soundbite? Timothy Mark Davis directs and stars in this solo show with cinematography by Ryan Arnst and video and sound editing by Jose Daniel Ordoñez Jr.

Lizz Mangan is a playwright and dramaturg with a devotion to promoting and supporting queer, female, and underrepresented voices. Okay. is their exploration of how we behave when we're at our most vulnerable - and how we get by, even just for one night. Sam Kamelhar and Sage Newman star, and Emily Hausmann directs.

John Cai is a junior college international student from Shenzhen, China studying Playwriting & German Studies at Emory University in Atlanta. In his one-man play, The Gift, a student returns to China after his first year abroad in America. As moral and cultural boundaries blur, his little brother starts to feel like a stranger. Mateo Tewari directs Cai in this autobiographical piece.

Amy Goddard is a Los Angeles-based actress, award-winning writer, and producer. Her play Date unravels one woman's unapologetic quest for authenticity while finding humor in social anxieties old and new. She costars with Barry O'Rourke under John Zinman's direction.

All five short plays will be available to stream on demand and for free as part of the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest from Friday, February 25 at 12:00am EST through Saturday, March 5 at 11:59pm EST. Stream the festival at www.irvingtontheater.com/shortplayfest.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.