Fifth Year Fairgame Grant Application Deadline Approaching

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame has announced the fifth annual Fairgame Arts Grants, offering critical funding for non-profit arts and cultural organizations across the Capital Region, Catskills and Southern Tier of New York.

Eligible non-profit organizations in 27 counties* can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to support creative programs that enrich their communities.

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame was established through a partnership between New York State and the casinos of these three gaming regions: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino and Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Coalition members include prominent cultural institutions such as Bardavon Presents, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Clemens Center, Palace Performing Arts Center, Proctors, Rochester Broadway Theatre League, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and more.

Each coalition member is committed to enhancing its community by showcasing world-class live events, promoting education, and ensuring accessibility for all. Driven by this dedication, the coalition launched the Fairgame Arts Grants program to support arts and cultural organizations in its regions. Since 2019, the program has awarded nearly 100 grants, distributing over $300,000 to empower creative initiatives and enrich local communities.

"As the President of the Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame, I am so excited to announce our fifth round of grant funding for cultural organizations in the Southern Tier, Catskills and Capital Region of New York State." said West Herr Auditorium Theatre Chief Operating Officer John Parkhurst. "These organizations operate at the community level and have a direct impact on arts patrons in the Empire State. That we can support such incredible programs and help the arts come alive for our communities is an honor for all the performing arts centers and theatres in the Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame and the Upstate casinos who support us."

Grant applications open on Monday, Feb. 3, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 20. Guidelines and application forms are available at www.afairgame.net. For additional inquiries, email info@afairgame.net.

