FLMTF Announces Cast Of GREASE

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) proudly launches its 2019 season with the smash hit Grease. The show runs June 5 through June 26 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park. This year marks the company's 61st season which also includes Grand Hotel, South Pacific, Working, A Musical, and Loch Ness, a New Musical.

Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock states, "41 years later, the world is still hopelessly devoted to Grease! We're excited to kick off our 61st season with this show and welcome back a creative team of Festival alums including Igor Goldin (Director), Phil Colgan (Choreographer) and Corinne Aquilina (Musical Director). Tickets are selling like crazy and we're gearing up for an exciting season of classics, reimaginings and new works."

The Cast of Grease:

In the iconic roles of Danny and Sandy - Michael Notardonato as Danny and Heather Makalani (Broadway: Aladdin) both make their Festival debuts, respectively. The Pink Ladies are Mia Gerachis as Rizzo, Megan Kane as Frenchie, Jessie Davidson as Marty, and Elizabeth Adabale as Jan. The T-Birds are Noah Bridgestock as Kenickie, Jack Cahill-Lemme as Sonny, Nick Martinez as Doody, and Travis Przybylski as Roger. Viveca Chow appears as Patty, Trent Soyster as Eugene and Elizabeth Yanick as Cha Cha. Darius Harper (National Tour: Kinky Boots) will play Vince Fontaine / Teen Angel with Mrs. Lynch being played by Lindsey Alley (TV: Jessica Jones, How I Met Your Mother). The Grease ensemble will feature: Anju Cloud, Lauren Soto, and Robert Serrano.

The show is directed by Igor Goldin who directed FLMTF's Austen's Pride and Sweeney Todd. Phil Colgan, who appeared as a dancer in FLMTF's West Side Story and Saturday Night Fever makes his debut as choreographer and longtime FLMTF resident musical director, Corinne Aquilina, conducts. The Festival welcomes scenic designer Nate Bertone, returning lighting designer Jose Santiago and resident costume designer, Tiffany Howard.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.

About Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The Festival is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and located between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You