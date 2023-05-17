Experience The Electrifying Energy Of FOOTLOOSE At Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater present the exhilarating stage production of "Footloose," running from June 22 to July 2, 2023.

This explosive movie musical adaptation will ignite the stage with its dynamic new songs and powerhouse hits, including "Let's Hear It For The Boy," "Holding Out For A Hero," and "Almost Paradise," among others. Tickets are selling very quickly to this awesome 80's entertainment, so crimp your hair and come on down to join the fun.

"There's not a song in 'Footloose' that you can't help but sing and dance along to," said Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "Our audiences are going to have such a blast seeing this iconic story come to life before their eyes. And with 34 incredible performers on stage, this might be Salem's largest song and dance spectacular ever. Tickets are flying, and we just can't wait to "cut loose!'"

"Footloose" showcases a talented cast bringing the beloved characters to life, including guest artist Connor Bailey as Ren McCormack. Bailey makes his Fort Salem Theater debut, visiting from NYC. He most recently played the title role in "The Spongebob Musical" before packing his dancing shoes for a summer upstate. Joining him is Megan Calos as Ariel Moore, Jared West as Rev. Shaw Moore, Rachel Seebode as Vi Moore, Jenna Wilkinson as Rusty, and Luke McGee as Willard Hewitt. The rest of the cast is comprised of Aaron Bermon (Bickle), Arianna Dreher (Wendy Jo), Catherine Hayes, Emma Otto (Urleen), Fred Dreher (Uncle Wes), Iyal Basen (Garvin), Luke Miner (Jeter), Marissa Valent (Principal Clark), Neeley Dessaint (Lulu), Nicole McDonald (Vi Moore), Quinn Donaldson (Lyle/Cowboy Bob), Siri Allison (Betty Blast), Stephen Buntich (Chuck Cranston), Tina Hayes (Elenor Dunbar), Vidur Katyal (Cop), Xander Holden (Travis), Matt DeMarco (Coach Dunbar) Alanah AJ Grant, Annon Breault, Gabriella Seebode, Heath Canfield, Liam Reynolds, Mason Hayward, Sarah Serrano, Socrates Fronhofer II, Sophia Belden, and Sydney Davis. This talented team, under the direction of Courtnie Harrington, will bring an unforgettable performance to the stage.

The production team behind "Footloose" is a force to be reckoned with. Maya Kraus, the choreographer, will infuse the show with captivating dance numbers, while Berry Ayers, the music director, will ensure the melodies are tight and the band is well-balanced. Kyle West takes on the role of producer, while Amy Collins serves as the stage manager. Charles J. I. Krawczyk, Fort Salem Theater's resident scenic designer, and Sarabell Wrigley, the costume designer, will create a visually stunning world that transports the audience into the heart of the story.

Performances of "Footloose" will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Additionally, an added performance will be held on Thursday, June 24. Please note that there will be no performance on Friday, June 23, due to a local graduation event.

Don't miss this high-energy production that will have you dancing in your seats! Join us at Fort Salem Theater from June 22 to July 2, 2023, for an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling 518-854-9200.