ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL Unveils 2025 Lineup With Over 250 Shows Across 12 Days

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival announced its full 2025 lineup today at the Memorial Art Gallery during its annual “Big Reveal” press conference. Running September 9–20, the 12-day festival will feature more than 250 unique productions and 650 individual performances across over 30 venues, cementing its place as New York State’s largest multidisciplinary arts festival.

Tickets for all events are available starting today at rochesterfringe.com and through the new ESL Rochester Fringe Festival app.

“Fringe is something you have to experience,” said Founding Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee. “You get the freedom to choose—and that’s the magic of it.”

2025 Festival Highlights

Spectacular: SPHERE by eVenti Verticali

Returning to Parcel 5 after a year-long hiatus, Rochester Fringe’s signature free outdoor spectacle will feature SPHERE by Italy’s eVenti Verticali. High above downtown Rochester, aerial dancers perform around a massive glowing orb suspended 60 feet in the air, merging acrobatics, music, and light in a breathtaking display.

U.S. Premiere: TRACES by Théâtre de L’Entrouvert

A poetic and moving piece from France’s Elise Vigneron, TRACES is a free, outdoor performance featuring 25 Rochester residents and a stage made of melting ice sculptures. Presented with support from Villa Albertine and the French Institute, the piece explores collective memory and environmental fragility through sculpture, movement, and sound.

World Premiere: Cirque du Fringe: Claws Out

Fringe favorites Matt and Heidi Morgan return with a brand-new immersive Spiegeltent experience. Audiences will enter the wild world of Madam Kitty Ross—socialite, opera diva, and cat lady—for a glittering, feline-filled evening of aerialists, acrobats, comedy, and cocktails.

Immersive: Submergence by Squidsoup

Internationally renowned for its large-scale, walkable installations, Submergence invites visitors to explore a glowing field of thousands of suspended lights in a meditative and sensory-rich environment. The outdoor experience has traveled to over 70 sites on six continents.

More Must-See Events

Comedy Headliner: Chelsea Handler, performing September 13 at Kodak Hall

Returning Fan Favorites: Silent Disco, Dashboard Dramas, Bushwhacked, Pedestrian Drive-In

Family Programming: Kids Day (Sept. 20), Street Beat hip-hop competition, Gospel Sunday (Sept. 14)

Drag Me Home: Features Rochester-born RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, and Pandora Boxx

Shotspeare: Presents an irreverent, alcohol-fueled adaptation of Titus Andronicus

The Event: Fringe First and Best Actor award-winning solo show

New acts include the twin Quebecois comedy duo Les Kif Kif and over 30 newly participating venues such as ROC City Circus, Strangebird Brewery, George Eastman Museum, and The Spirit Room.

Fringe by the Numbers

12 Days

250+ Shows

650+ Performances

30+ Venues

25% Free Events

All venues accessibility-reviewed in partnership with Mary Cariola Center and Center for Disability Rights

Future of Fringe Campaign

In tandem with this year’s launch, the Festival also announced the Fringe Comprehensive Campaign, a $1.575 million fundraising initiative. To date, $1.1 million has already been secured. Funds will support artist fees, educational programs, and the acquisition of a rare Spiegeltent—a custom performance venue that will help sustain the festival long-term through rentals and reduced production costs.

Naming opportunities for Spiegeltent elements (booths, mirrors, floorboards) are available at rochesterfringe.com.