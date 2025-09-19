Dave Malloy to Participate in Hudson Valley Shakespeare's COMMUNITY BAKE-OFF

Performances will be held on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16 at Hudson Valley Shakespeare.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare wisll present their 10th annual Community Bake-Off, following the theme of “Wired for Connection,” with ingredients selected by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy. Performances will be held on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16 at Hudson Valley Shakespeare.
Created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, the Bake-Off is a communal writing event in which writers are given a random list of “ingredients” to incorporate into a play (for example: a kitchen sink, a front porch, and a withheld secret) to help inspire creativity and give writers permission to play.
Malloy’s selected ingredients will be announced on Wednesday, October 1. They will be inspired by his show Octet that explores digital life, spiritual yearning, and communal ritual—an ideal thematic framework for this milestone year.
Submissions for the Community Bake-Off are due at 11:59PM on Wednesday, October 15. Plays should be around 10 pages and must be saved as a Microsoft Word or PDF file to be considered. Anyone who has attended any of the playwriting workshops listed below or has submitted to previous Bake-Offs is eligible to submit a play. To submit, please visit: hvshakespeare.org/production/community-bake-off.
In preparation, Hudson Valley Shakespeare will offer a series of free playwriting workshops led by Director of the MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College, Christine Scarfuto. All workshop participants can submit short plays to be considered. Between 5-7 of these plays will be selected to be performed by professional actors, in-person on November 15 and 16.
The workshop locations are:
Desmond Fish Public Library in Philipstown, NY
Virtual Workshop
Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, NY
Julia L Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, NY
The Warner Library in Tarrytown, NY
New Era Creative Space in Peekskill, NY
To register for the workshop series, please visit:
docs.google.com/forms/d/1w0yLwSX1udsEhg5wwve2lxzOSwKSt600puu2AtW5wu8/viewform?edit_requested=true.
Selected plays and casting information will be announced at a later date.
