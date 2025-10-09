DISNEY'S FROZEN and More Announced for Syracuse University Drama 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Syracuse University Department of Drama has unveiled its 2025–2026 season, a dynamic six-show lineup exploring love, rebellion, and identity across classic, contemporary, and original works.

The season opens October 10, 2025, with Michael John LaChiusa’s Bernarda Alba and concludes June 21, 2026, with the department’s annual co-production with Syracuse Stage, Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical.

All performances will take place at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex in the Storch Theatre, except Frozen, which will be staged in the Archbold Theatre. Tickets and subscriptions are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office by phone at 315.443.3275, online at syracusestage.org/drama, or in person at 820 East Genesee Street.

SEASON OVERVIEW

BERNARDA ALBA

Words and music by Michael John LaChiusa | Directed and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo

October 10–19, 2025

Federico García Lorca’s masterpiece is reimagined as a dark and rhythmically charged musical by Michael John LaChiusa. When Bernarda Alba enforces strict mourning on her five daughters, passions ignite in this powerful study of repression, longing, and defiance.

ANTIGONICK

By Sophokles | A new version by Anne Carson | Directed by Matthew Winning and Erica Murphy

November 14–22, 2025

Anne Carson’s bold adaptation of Antigone brings the ancient tragedy into the present day, exploring themes of resistance, justice, and fate with poetic wit and modern urgency.

PICNIC

By William Inge | Directed by Ralph Zito

February 20–March 1, 2026

Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic captures a small Kansas town on the cusp of change, as a drifter’s arrival awakens buried dreams, desires, and heartbreak under the summer heat.

A REBEL PRAYER

Book and lyrics by Eloise T. Govedare | Music by Aleksandra M. Weil | Directed by Kathleen Wrinn

March 27–April 5, 2026

This academic world premiere follows a grieving young woman visited by the spirits of Pussy Riot, the Russian punk-protest collective, who challenge her to carry on her activist father’s legacy. A Rebel Prayer is a new musical about protest, art, and courage in the face of oppression.

BALTIMORE

By Kirsten Greenidge | Directed by Michelle Chan

April 24–May 3, 2026

A racial incident on a college campus sparks conversations about accountability, allyship, and identity in Kirsten Greenidge’s timely and thought-provoking drama.

DISNEY’S FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez | Book by Jennifer Lee

Directed by Emily Maltby | Music direction by Brian Cimmet | Choreography by Marjorie Failoni

May 13–June 21, 2026 | Archbold Theatre | Co-produced with Syracuse Stage

The Tony-nominated Broadway sensation closes the season with spectacular music, dazzling visuals, and the timeless story of sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery that has captivated audiences worldwide.

For tickets and season details, visit syracusestage.org/drama or call 315.443.3275.

