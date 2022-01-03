Cortland Repertory Theatre Announces Auditions for 50th Anniversary Summer Season

Cortland Repertory Theatre, Cortland, NY has announced auditions for non-union performers, ages 19 and up, for their upcoming 50th Anniversary summer season of professional theatre in Central New York. Auditions will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, NY from Friday, January 21 - Sunday, January 23. Due to safety concerns, all auditionees must be fully vaccinated against COVID in order to audition and be considered for the season. Auditionees must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID before entering the theatre. Facial masks must be worn at all times except when actually auditioning (singing/performing a monologue).

All rehearsals and performances will be held in Cortland from May 23 - August 20, 2022. Commitment dates vary per production. Productions include:

All roles paid. Performing internships, including weekly per diem and class credit if arranged, are available for college students. Housing and travel stipend provided for actors from outside of the Central New York region. Those interested in auditioning must submit an audition request through CortlandRep.org, under the Employment tab. Instructions, character descriptions, FAQs and more information can be found on this page.

Auditionees must provide a current, non-returnable 8x10 photo and theatrical resume. For non-musicals, please prepare one 1 - 2 minute comedic monologue. For musicals, please prepare 16 - 32 measures of an uptempo and ballad in a style of music similar to one of our shows. Pianist provided; auditionees must bring sheet music, clearly and neatly marked with any cuts. Dance callbacks will be held in the late afternoon of each day. Primary casting will be done from this audition; for any roles open following these auditions, CRT will accept video auditions.

At CRT, a diverse, inclusive, and equitable organization is one where all employees and volunteers feel valued and respected whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, education, or disability. We are committed to a nondiscriminatory approach and provide equal opportunity for employment and advancement in all our productions, departments, programs, and volunteer opportunities. We respect and value diverse life experiences and heritages and ensure that all voices are valued and heard. We are committed to maintaining an inclusive environment with equitable treatment for all.

Visit CortlandRep.org for more information. No phone calls, please.