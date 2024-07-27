Cooperstown Summer Music Festival to Present Jazz Vocalist GRAMMY Winner Catherine Russell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival welcomes Grammy winner Catherine Russell and her trio for a performance at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Tuesday, August 6 at 7pm.

Called "one of the outstanding singers of our time" by The Wall Street Journal, Catherine Russell is set to captivate Cooperstown audiences with her powerhouse vocals and deep repertoire of jazz and blues classics. NPR has vividly described her as having "a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the Garden of Eden," highlighting her remarkable vocal range and expressive power.

Born into jazz royalty as the daughter of Luis Russell, Louis Armstrong's longtime collaborator and musical director, and bassist/vocalist Carline Ray, Catherine Russell has carved out an impressive career spanning over four decades in the music industry. Throughout her momentous career, Russell has released eight acclaimed albums as a lead artist and won a GRAMMY for her contribution to the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" soundtrack. She has collaborated with music icons such as David Bowie, Steely Dan, Paul Simon, and Rosanne Cash, performed at major festivals across four continents, and appeared with leading big bands and symphony orchestras.

Russell's performance promises an evening of sparkling acoustic jazz, showcasing her masterful interpretation of classics from the 1920s to the 1950s. Her eclectic repertoire spans from sultry blues to up-tempo swing, drawing from both beloved standards and lesser-known treasures of the era.

Catherine Russell, Blues & Jazz Singer

Tuesday, August 6, 7:00PM

The Otesaga Hotel Ballroom

60 Lake Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.

ABOUT THE COOPERSTOWN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has been bringing world-class chamber music performances to the Cooperstown area for over 25 years. The festival has featured performances by the American, Juilliard, St. Lawrence, Jupiter, and Jasper String Quartets, Stefon Harris, Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling, Simone Dinnerstein, Mark O'Connor, John Pizzarelli, the Sonia Olla Flamenco Dance Company, and many more. Concerts are held in venues across Cooperstown, including the grand Otesaga Hotel, The Farmers' Museum, and Christ Church (the church of author James Fenimore Cooper).

