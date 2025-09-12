Composers Concordance to Present Interpretations Of Art at Hardware Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, October 11th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present Interpretations of Art at Hardware Gallery, an innovative evening wherein music, poetry, and visual art converge. The CompCord Ensemble will premiere brand-new works, each inspired by the vibrant creations of acclaimed artists Ford Crull and Scot Borofsky.

Set against the backdrop of this Tribeca gallery, this one-of-a-kind program invites audiences to experience a living dialogue among canvas, word, and sound.

CompCord Ensemble will consist of Michiyo Suzuki - bass clarinet, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Artie Dibble - viola, and Laurence Goldman - bass. Composers for this event are Anthony Branker,

Dan Cooper, Artie Dibble, Laurence Goldman, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker, Dave Soldier and Marina Vesic. The event will also showcase the CompCord Murderers' Row of Poets: Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, John S. Hall, Peter Christian Hall, Jim Kempner, Imelda O'Reilly, and John Pietaro, reciting original poetry crafted for the works and the occasion.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance

Interpretations of Art @ Hardware Gallery

Featuring CompCord Ensemble

Saturday, Oct. 11th, 2025 at 7pm

Hardware Gallery

154 Chambers St, NYC

