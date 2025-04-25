Composers Concordance to Present CompCord LittleBig Band Swing And Lindy Hop

The performance will take place on May 23.
On May 23rd, 2025 at Loft393, Composers Concordance grooves forward with CompCord LittleBig Band - Swing and Lindy Hop, the 2nd concert of the 'Motion' festival. Experience brand-new big band compositions inspired by the exuberant Lindy Hop dance craze of the 1930s and '40s, brought to life with electrifying dancers and dazzling soloists.
Featured compositions this year include Gene Pritsker's 'Lindy Hip-hop', which features break dancer Franklin Chen and the swing dancer team of Lucas & Sophie; Milica Paranosic's 'Heartbeat Hologram'; and Scott Hoefling's 'Grimy Lindy'; plus music by Seth Boustead, John Clark, Dan Cooper, Alon Nechushtan, Dave Soldier, David Taylor, Joseph Martin Waters and a reimagining of Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller 'Jailhouse Rock' as 'Jailhouse Cha Cha' which will feature the young swing dancers Lucas & Sophie.
CompCord LittleBig Band: LittleBig Band: Franz Hackl, Alexandra Ridout, Kevin Blancq - trumpets; Scott Hoefling, Todd Rewoldt, Raina Fiore - saxophones; John Clark - horn; Julie Zedeck - bass trb; Alon Nechushtan - piano; Amanda Ruzza - bass; and Lee Jeffryes - drums; conducted by Gene Pritsker; will be joined by Franklin Chen - break dancer, and Lucas & Sophie - swing dancers.
All five festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Join us for all five bold and eclectic performances as we celebrate the pulse of contemporary music in New York City-and the visionary composers who make it the global hub of boundary-pushing sound.
