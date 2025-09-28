Composers Concordance presents Alex & Gene With Friends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 26 at 7 p.m., Composers Concordance presents an international meeting of music, friendship, and cultures.

Traveling from Austria, trumpeter/composer Alex Kuttler joins forces with CompCord's Gene Pritsker for a unique collaboration. Each artist brings along musical allies, merging their circles into a dynamic quintet that will perform an adventurous set at Silvana, one of Harlem's hippest venues.

Featured compositions include the premiere of Gene Pritsker's 'Tohubohu' as well his pieces 'Waltz Up' and 'TMI Strut'. Also music by Alex Kuttler and Moppa Elliott

Performers include Alex Kuttler (trumpet​), Gene Pritsker (guitar), Johannes Niederhauser (trombone), Moppa Elliott (bass), and Florian Baumgartner (drums).

The event is free.

Also catch Alex Kuttler's 'Alexander's Swing-Time Orchestra' at Shapeshifter Lab on Tuesday October 28.

