On Saturday, December 21st, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Music & Film @ Westbeth, an event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

Performing live to films by Imelda O'Reilly, Joe Foley, Barbara Hammer, Guy Maddin, Salem Krieger, Winsome Brown, and Payton St. John are the renowned Neil Rolnick - computer, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Kathleen SupovÃ© - piano, and John Ferrari - percussion.

Featured on the program are 'Under the Wolf's Cloak' with poetry by Imelda O'Reilly, choreography by Tara Lee Burns, film by Joe Foley and music by Gene Pritsker; 'Anima' with choreography-on-film by Payton St. John and music by Dan Cooper; Barbara Hammer's 'Sanctus' with music by Neil Rolnick; and 'The Unfolding Opium Poppy' with music by Dave Soldier to a film by Winsome Brown.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers Concordance Presents

Music & Film @ Westbeth

New Music Performed Live to Silent Films

Saturday, December 21st, 2024 at 7pm

Westbeth

55 Bethune St, NYC

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Gene Pritsker,

Neil Rolnick, Dave Soldier

Filmmakers

Imelda O'Reilly, Joe Foley, Barbara Hammer,

Guy Maddin, Salem Krieger,

ï»¿Winsome Brown, Payton St. John

Performers

Neil Rolnick - computer, Gene Pritsker - guitar

Kathleen SupovÃ© - piano, John Ferrari - percussion

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

