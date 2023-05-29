Composers Concordance Hosts ﻿ CompCord Ensemble Meets Hot Wrk Ensemble

The concert is on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 6pm.

On Saturday, June 24th at 6pm, Composers Concordance presents its fourth annual concert event at the historic Howland Cultural Center - the first building in the City of Beacon, New York to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This continuing collaboration between NYC and Beacon musicians features Beacon's Hot Wrk Ensemble: Lois Hicks-Wozniak - saxophones, Brad Hubbard - baritone saxophone, and J Brooks Marcus (J Why) - percussion, performing together with members of NYC's CompCord Ensemble: Franz Hackl - trumpet, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, John Kneiling - cello, Jai Jeffryes - piano and,Debra Kaye - piano.

The program features a recitation by Beacon poet Roger Aplon as well as "The Wall Street Poet" Robert C. Ford and music compositions by Dan Cooper, Brad Hubbard, Debra Kaye, Otto Luening, Lisa Neher, David L. Post, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, and Faye-Ellen Silverman.

The concert will also be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.




Recommended For You