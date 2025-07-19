Composers Concordance ANDREW WHITE - BARITONE Co-Presented with Vox Novus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, August 18 at 7pm, Composers Concordance, in association with Vox Novus, kicks off its preseason with a unique concert: Andrew White - Baritone. This dynamic program showcases new works for solo baritone voice-ranging from a cappella to pieces with piano and electronics.

Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper will get things started with a lively rundown of what's in store for the 2025-26 season, Then acclaimed baritone Andrew White will take the stage, performing compositions by: David Bohn, Michael Coleman, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Jean-Christophe Rosaz, and David Wolfson, along with a special presentation of Vox Novus' Fifteen Minutes of Fame.

This set features 15 one-minute works written for Andrew White by: David Bohn, Erik Branch, Ross James Carey, Sarah Clevely, Pernille Faye, Kirsten Johnson, Tom Lane, Darth Presley, Gene Pritsker, Volker Ignaz Schmidt, Soheil Shirangi, Brent Straughan, Kyle Vanderburg, Blair Whittington, David Wolfson,

A champion of Art Song and contemporary music, Andrew White has distinguished himself in recitals of French mélodie, Lieder, and contemporary American art song, including numerous premiere performances. He was selected to participate in the Cleveland Art Song Festival six times, appearing as a featured artist on the 1996 festival. He won the VARN competition in 1997 and was First Prize winner of the 1995 Richardson Awards Vocal Competition. While a student, White was granted a full scholarship to study in Switzerland with Gerard Souzay and Dalton Baldwin. In 1995, he made his New York recital debut in Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall in a program devoted to the songs of Cleveland composer Frederick Koch. One review hailed him as "... a formidable interpreter ... Every song composer should be so lucky with collaborators."

David Wolfson has been composing for and performing with Andrew White since the 1980s. He is enjoying an eclectic career, having composed opera, musical theatre, touring children's musicals, and incidental music for plays; choral music, band music, orchestral music, chamber music, art songs, and music for solo piano; comedy songs, cabaret songs and pop songs, including his recent singer/songwriter EP Gravity Well. He has performed in pit orchestras on and off-Broadway and on cabaret and concert stages across the country.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.