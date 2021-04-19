Chris Stapleton Brings All- American Road Show to Bethel Woods, September 23

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts today announced that Chris Stapleton - who just last night received Album of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards for his critically-acclaimed new record Starting Over - will perform at the Center on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. Margo Price and Kendell Marvel will join as special guests.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org www.Ticketmaster.com , Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com . Live Nation is the official promoter of the "All-American Road Show."

The accolade adds to yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who will return to the stage this summer with his extensive "All-American Road Show," celebrating the release of Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Moreover, the album's title track recently reached #1 at country radio's Mediabase Chart, only Stapleton's second chart-topping single as an artist following 2018's "Broken Halos." Released this past fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here ), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy...on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 10x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.