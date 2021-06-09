Chris Rayis' TRANSCRIBER OF DREAMS To Feature A.J. Shively, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Eleri Ward and More

Composer-lyricist Chris Rayis has compiled his best theatre work on Transcriber of Dreams, releasing June 14th on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming and digital services.

Performers include A.J. Shively (Bright Star, La Cage Aux Folles), Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (SeaWife, The Robber Bridegroom), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Annabelle Fox (No Strings, Spring Awakening), Julio Rey, Laura Cable, Lauren Mary Moore, Piper Jones, and Jordan Gonzalez.

Transcriber of Dreams contains excerpts and selections from Rayis' musicals and song cycles, including The Empress Alexandra, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Deep Water Ballad, and Strange Music for a Strange Time. Rayis' music and lyrics have been heard at 54 Below, Penn State University, Belmont University, The Triad Theater, A.D. Players, Young Singers of Palm Beach, and The American School in Switzerland.

Transcriber of Dreams was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Brendan Harkin at Wildwood Studios in Franklin, Tennessee as the debut release from R2E2 Productions. For questions, sheet music, demos, and more, visit www.chrisrayis.com.