Chenango River Theatre Opens 16th Season With LEND ME A TENOR

The production opens the 16th season for the Chenango River Theatre, and their second full season under Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who will also direct.

By:
June 2- 25, Chenango River Theatre will present the one of the most hilarious contemporary farces ever written, Lend Me a Tenor by Ken Ludwig

It's 1934, and the world's greatest tenor Tito Merelli has come to Cleveland, Ohio, to save its Grand Opera Company by singing Pagliacci. When he's unexpectedly incapacitated, Max, the Opera Director's meek assistant, is given the daunting task of finding a last-minute replacement. Hilarious chaos ensues - including a scheming soprano, a star-struck ingénue, a jealous wife, and more than a bit of mistaken identity.

The production opens the 16th season for the Chenango River Theatre, and their second full season under Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who will also direct the show.

Lend Me a Tenor features CRT regular Drew Kahl (Saunders), who has appeared in over 15 shows at CRT. Returning after last season's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde are favorites Andréa Gregori (Maria) and Brian Linden (Bellhop). Rounding out the cast, all making their CRT debuts are Ryan Canavan (Max), Bethany Kasper (Maggie), Pasqualino Beltempo (Tito), Melody Ladd (Diana) and Nancy Kane (Julia).

The show will feature costume, lighting, sound and scenic design from Barbara Kahl, Grant E. Merges, Jeffrey Alan Smith and Justin Hooper, respectively. Dori May Ganisin assistant directs, and Taylor Harvey is the Intimacy Coordinator Tenor is stage managed by Paige K. Tripp

On Friday, June 9th, there will be a post-show talkback with the director and members of the cast.

Lend Me a Tenor is Co-Produced by Empire Toyota of Oneonta and Patocka's Restaurant of Greene.

Running June 2-25, tickets are $27 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: Click Here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.




