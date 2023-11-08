Celebrate The Season With Historic Hudson Valley Events Including Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Special Holiday Event

Hudson Valley families can get into the spirit of the holiday season by attending dramatic performances of Dickens's ‘Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17.



Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, along with musical accompaniment by Jim Keyes, tells the Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and Tiny Tim in a joyous rendition of the holiday classic, produced by Historic Hudson Valley.



Other special events produced by the organization throughout the month add to the festive fun. On December 16, a Victorian Christmas Celebration takes over Washington Irving's Sunnyside. Visitors can enjoy a festive tour of the author's cottage all decked out in holiday finery, sip on wassail and hot chocolate, sample seasonal treats, and make holiday paper crafts. Other special pop-up events include a Holiday Tea Party at the Greenhouse at Philipsburg Manor and a Make Your Own Pomander class, both on December 9, and a Holiday Tea Party on December 16.



At the Holiday Boutique at the Philipsburg Manor Museum Shop, open Saturdays and Sundays through December 17, holiday shoppers can browse local wares and support Historic Hudson Valley's educational programs while checking off their entire gift list. Stocked with Hudson Valley-inspired and holiday-themed merchandise—including artisan foods, books about the region, exclusive candles, and handcrafted jewelry—the shelves are full of unique items for everyone that can't be found anywhere else.



Tours will also be available at Philipsburg Manor, Union Church, and Washington Irving's Sunnyside on weekends in December through December 17.

Details: Dickens's ‘Christmas Carol'

Performances take place at the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 at 2:30, 3:45, 5pm.

Capacity is limited for Dickens's ‘Christmas Carol' and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900. Ticket prices are $47 for adults and $42 for children under 18. Historic Hudson Valley recommends the event for ages 10 and up. Members of Historic Hudson Valley receive a 15% per ticket discount.

Tickets are available at Click Here.

The Holiday Boutique at Philipsburg Manor

The shop is at the Philipsburg Manor Visitor Center, 381 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, and is open Saturdays - Sundays from 10am - 6pm through December 17. The special events schedule is as follows:



• Saturday, December 2, 1-2pm: S'mores Bar

Make the day extra sweet by stopping by to make your very own s'more!

While supplies last, $5



• Saturday, December 2, 5-8pm: Hot Cocoa Under the Stars

Warm up during your holiday shopping at this one-night-only extended-hours shopping event!

While supplies last, $5



• Saturday, December 9, 12-3pm: Holiday Tea Party

Get in the holiday spirit as you sip Harney & Son's Holiday Tea and indulge on sweet treats in our greenhouse, which will be all decked out for the season!

Tickets: $20



• Saturday, December 16, 12-3pm: Cake Pop Decorating

Join us for this hands-on class with renowned local baker, Patty Pops, and learn how to make three different festive designs.

Tickets: $35

Tickets are available at Click Here

Details: The Holiday Boutique at Washington Irving's Sunnyside

The shop is at the Washington Irving's Sunnyside Visitor Center, 3 W Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown, and is open Saturdays - Sundays from 10am - 6pm through December 17. The special events schedule is as follows:



• Saturday, December 2, 1-2pm: Hot Cocoa and Cider Bar

Stay toasty with this hot drink bar, complete with all the mix-ins!

While supplies last, $5



• Saturday, December 9, 1-3pm: Make Your Own Pomander

Learn how to craft this traditional holiday decoration and enjoy the delicious fragrance all through your home all winter long.

Tickets: $10

Tickets are available at Click Here

Details: Winter Tours of Philipsburg Manor

In 1750, Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country's first living history museum to focus on the history of northern slavery.



The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 2-December 17. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults, and $10 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only.



Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tickets are available at Click Here

Details: Winter Tours of Union Church of Pocantico Hills

Union Church was organized as a non-denominational Protestant church in 1915, with John D. Rockefeller among the founders. Over the years, the Rockefeller family commissioned stained-glasses windows by European masters Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall to adorn the unassuming country church.



The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 2-December 17. Tickets are $10. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only. Union Church of Pocantico Hills is at 555 Bedford Road, Tarrytown. Tickets are available at Click Here

America's “Founding Father of Literature” and inventor of many Christmas traditions created this romantic, picturesque estate nestled along the Hudson riverbank. The house and the furnishings, many of which are original to Irving, have been restored to their 1850s character.



The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 2-December 17. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults, and $10 for children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley members. Admission is by timed ticket only.



Washington Irving's Sunnyside is at 3 W Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, one mile south of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester County's largest cultural organization, educates and entertains more than hundreds of thousands of visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and large-scale events like The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze.



From its lower Hudson Valley base of operations, the organization focuses on delivering quality educational and entertaining experiences, striking a balance between tradition and vision, from preserving the past, to contextualizing it for 21st-century audiences.

Historic Hudson Valley operates tours and public programming at Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate, Philipsburg Manor, Union Church of Pocantico Hills, Washington Irving's Sunnyside, and Van Cortlandt Manor. These sites help us make meaning for visitors in a variety of settings, including traditional house and landscape tours, formal educational programs for school children, popular on-site special events, and digital media.