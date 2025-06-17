Cast and Creatives Set for Nylon Fusion Theatre Company's THIS ROUND'S ON US The Gilded Age/ Cage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The writers and friends of Nylon Fusion Theatre Company take comic, whimsical, and sometimes poignant looks at the meaning of Life In Transition; The Gilded Age / Cage.

New Plays by John Patrick Shanley (A Dreamer Examines His Pillow), Lyle Kessler (Orphans) Migdalia Cruz (Fur), Nick DeSimone, Scott Carter Cooper, James McLindon, Sarah Congress, Ellen Abrams, David Brendan Hopes, Andrew Phillips.

Performances will take place on Friday, June 27th at 7:00pm, Friday, June 27 at 9:00pm, Saturday, June 28 at 7:00pm, Saturday, June 28 at 9:00pm ($20 advance; $25 at door per show or for two shows $40 advance sale) at www.nylonfusion.org The show will run under 2 hours each, which includes two intermissions to enjoy the Open Bar.

Hosted by member Randall Rodriguez. These short plays are directed by Ivette Dumeng, Lori Kee, Myla Pitt, Frank Licato, Grace Kiley, Melissa Skirboll, Tyler Ray Hawkins, Janet Bentley.

Featuring actors: Dan Oreskes (A Real Pain) Ani Mesa, Marsha Regis, Alphonso Walker Jr, Jeaninne Bartel, John Adams, Mike Roche, Kamille Welch, Dominick Marcelo, Heinley Gaspard, Alex Ferrill, Randall Rodriguez, Sammi O'Connor, Daniel Strausman, Ian Campbell Dunn, Brittany Cioce, Paulie Rojas, Elizabeth Bays, Jerrod Bates, Lori Kee, Marie Elena O'Brien, Debra Khan-Bey, Stanley Louissaint, Kaleb Justin.

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, born from the creative synergy of New York and London, is dedicated to amplifying the voices and perspectives of both established and emerging artists. We create and produce thought-provoking works that engage with political, social, and cultural issues, fostering dialogue and raising awareness through the power of theatre. This Round's On Us is a festival of short plays. It is our fundraiser. For our project in development.

