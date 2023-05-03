Cast and Creative Team Revealed for EVITA at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of its 65th Anniversary Season - Evita.

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, this Tony-winning musical charts the young Eva Duarte's meteoric rise to fame which takes her on a journey from poor, illegitimate child to ambitious actress to wife of President Juan Perón. By the time Eva was 30 years old, she was arguably one of the most powerful and iconic women in the world. To this day, Eva Perón's imprint and impact are indelible but also heavily debated. Set to a legendary score by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this incredible rock opera features hits such as, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Evita is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. He is joined by choreographer Elle May Patterson and Musical Director Brian Cimmet with Associate Choreographer Cedric Dodd and Assistant Musical Director Alex Gutierrez.

The principal cast of Evita includes: Samantha Marisol Gershman (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise; Nat'l Tour: Jersey Boys) as Eva Perón, Justin Gregory Lopez (Off Broadway: Octet, Bare; TV: Jesus Christ Superstar Live; Kennedy Center: Bernstein's Mass) as Che Guevara, Martín Sola (Broadway: On Your Feet, The King and I, Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème; REV: State Fair) as Juan Perón, Felipe Bombonato (Nat'l Tour: Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha, Cats) as Magaldi, and Erica Reyes making her professional debut as Mistress.

The cast will also feature Arjaye Johnson, JJ Kassem-Lopez, Timmy Lewis, Maggie Likcani, Adam Mandala, Tay Marquise, Melissa Mehrabian, Payton Moledor, Katie Moya, Vanessa Nichole, Cathleen O'Brien, Jay Owens, Lav Raman, David Nando Rodgers, Janina Rosa, Roberto Russo, Vanessa Sierra, Nick Traficante, and Adrian Villegas.

Evita features scenic design by Jeffrey Kmiec (REV: State Fair, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, South Pacific, 42nd Street, Footloose; Chicago: The Little Mermaid and Les Miserables at The Paramount-Aurora; Deathtrap at Drury Lane; Ragtime at Marriott Theatre) and associate scenic designer Milo Bue, lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, Footloose, 42nd Street, Parade; Gulfshore Playhouse: Mud Row, 26 Miles, Radio Golf; Paramount-Aurora: Sound of Music, Dreamgirls; North Shore: The Bodyguard, Sunset Boulevard), costume design by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Catch Me If You Can, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, State Fair, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), and hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: Wicked, Into The Woods, Victor/Victoria, Copenhagen, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting It Together, and many more; REV: State Fair, Footloose, 42nd Street, Loch Ness, South Pacific, Grand Hotel, Grease, Beehive, Anne of Green Gables, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys & Dolls, Parade). Sound design is by Sam Silva (Nat'l Tour: Million Dollar Quartet, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as associate; Theatre By The Sea: Kinky Boots, R&H's Cinderella), who is making his REV debut.

To learn more about The REV's production of Evita, click here.

Evita runs from May 31 - June 20 with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, June 3rd at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785 or 1-800-457-8897.