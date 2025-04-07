Caroga Arts Collective Reveals 2025 Caroga Lake Music Festival Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Caroga Arts Collective has revealed the lineup for Caroga Lake Music Festival's 2025 summer season. Throughout the summer, Caroga Arts will bring more than 150 artists and thousands of arts lovers together at Caroga Lake for 34 events -- including beloved favorites, Eddie Barbash, SNL alumni Alex Moffat, and the renowned CLMF Resident Artists who are comprised of prizewinning solo, chamber, and orchestral instrumentalists from across the world.

In addition to its returning favorites, notable Grammy nominees and winners making their debut at CLMF include Grammy-Winner Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Grammy-Nominee Cody Fry to Caroga Lake. Other notable features include high-energy fusion group, Huntertones, along with the return of Mike Block (Silk Road Ensemble) with his Biriba Union Trio and Patrick Bartley with the J-Music Pocket Band. The season kicks off with popular tribute bands ABBAmania and "Night Fever" - The BeeGees on May 24 and concludes with the Brave Strangers and opener Travis Rockenstire on August 30 followed by fireworks at Sherman's.

"Over the past 13 years, Caroga Arts has grown from its humble roots as a small group of musicians performing a week of free concerts on Caroga Lake into a robust non-profit organization delivering a diverse array of programming across the Southern Adirondacks, guided by our mission of reimagining the Adirondack experience through the power of the arts," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder, Artistic & Executive Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "Each year, CLMF is an opportunity for our community of artists and art lovers to come together to celebrate our organization's history and forge a stronger future through a series of innovative, interdisciplinary performances held on Caroga Lake and throughout our region."

This summer, CLMF will highlight its rich orchestral and chamber music roots with performances of major classical works, including Mendelssohn's Octet and "Italian" Symphony, a chamber orchestra arrangement of Mahler's First Symphony, among many others. This season will also feature award-winning violinist Jeremy Kittel's "Stones River" Concerto and at least six world premieres.

Caroga Arts is also partnering with a number of organizations for various fundraising events at Sherman's and around Caroga this summer -- including the 13th Annual Woofstock with the Fulton County Regional SPCA, The Caroga Arts Annual Gala on July 19 among many more.

For young audiences, CLMF offers its beloved Kids Carousel Concerts featuring programming for families that conclude with a carousel ride on the historic Looff carousel at Sherman's Park. Caroga Arts' original Louie the Loon, written and created by Julian Muller, with original music by Brian Shank, will round out the lineup featuring a combination of visual & musical storytelling.

Caroga Arts will continue its summer education offerings during the festival season through its String Project & Arts Collaborative Education (SPACE) Program. Launched in 2024, SPACE has thus far provided in-school music instruction to 140 students across the Gloversville, Johnstown, and Wheelerville school districts. This summer, SPACE's summer programming will return for two unique programs, open to all students, featuring high-quality instruction led by CLMF Artists: The Strings Camp (July 28 - Aug 2) and the Side-by-Side Symphony Seminar (Aug 12 - Aug 16). Registration is now open. For more details, visit carogaarts.org/space.

VENUE

Sherman's Park, the historic amusement park on the shores of Caroga Lake, will once again host the majority of CLMF events in its lakeside pavilion and classic dance hall. Caroga Arts is proud to welcome visitors of all ages to ride the George and Ruth Abdella Carousel before every CLMF concert at Sherman's Park this season. Throughout the season, CLMF resident artists will also visit partnering venues and festivals across the region as part of CLMF on Tour performances, debuting in Utica and Ballston Lake.

Sat, May 24, 2025

11:00 AM

Reptiles & Friends with Via Aquarium

Sat, May 24, 2025

7:00 PM

ABBAMania & Night Fever the BeeGees

Thu, Jul 3, 2025

7:30 PM

Symphonic Sparks! Caroga Arts Ensemble, Eddie Barbash, Alex Moffat

Fri, Jul 18, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Caroga Chapel

Sat, Jul 19, 2025

5:00 PM

Caroga Arts Gala

Sun, Jul 20, 2025

3:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Mayfield Pres Church SVAN

Wed, Jul 23, 2025

7:00 PM

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Thu, Jul 24, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Our Lady of Grace Church

Fri, Jul 25, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF Resident Artist Showcase: Strings & Stories

Sat, Jul 26, 2025

7:00 PM

A Night at the Opera: Caroga Arts Ensemble, Jeannie Im

Sun, Jul 27, 2025

3:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Ephratah Reformed Church

Wed, Jul 30, 2025

7:00 PM

Biriba Union Trio

Thu, Jul 31, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Our Lady of Lourdes

Fri, Aug 1, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF Resident Artist Showcase: American Moments

Sat, Aug 2, 2025

11:00 AM

SPACE Strings Camp Showcase Concert

Sat, Aug 2, 2025

7:00 PM

Huntertones with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Sun, Aug 3, 2025

1:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Peck Lake Marina

Sun, Aug 3, 2025

3:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Glen Conservancy Hall

Thu, Aug 7, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Arkell Museum

Fri, Aug 8, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF Resident Artist Showcase: Mahler's 1st Symphony, Kyle Knox, Tommy Mesa

Sat, Aug 9, 2025

11:00 AM

Kids Carousel Concert: Mr. Chair

Sat, Aug 9, 2025

4:00 PM

SAUNDERSFEST featuring Mason Via, Saunders Family Band

Sun, Aug 10, 2025

9:00 AM

Caroga Arts Golf Tournament

Sun, Aug 10, 2025

6:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: The Barge Concert at Canada Lake

Tues, Aug 12, 2025

5:00 PM

Big Band, Big Hearts for Hospice: Mountain Valley Hospice Gala, Kyle Athayde Dance Party

Wed, Aug 13, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

Thu, Aug 14, 2025

7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series

Fri, Aug 15, 2025

7:00 PM

Festival Finale: Mendelssohn "Italian" Symphony, Jeremy Kittel

Sat, Aug 16, 2025

11:00 AM

Kids Carousel Series: Louie the Loon!

Sat, Aug 16, 2025

1:00 PM

Caroga Cornhole Classic

Sat, Aug 16, 2025

8:00 PM

Cody Fry with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Sun, Aug 17, 2025

3:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Caroga Museum

Sat, Aug 23, 2025

6:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Maverick Concerts

Sat, Aug 30, 2025

6:00 PM

Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks: Brave Strangers, Travis Rockenstire

Sat, Sep 13, 2025

1:00 PM

13th Annual Woofstock

Comments