Capital Repertory Theatre And Universal Preservation Hall Unveil New Board Appointments

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Proctors Collaborative has announced the appointment of new members to the Boards of Directors for Capital Repertory Theatre and Universal Preservation Hall. Patrick Jordan, Esq. and Mary Louise Mallick, DPS, have joined the board of Capital Repertory Theatre, while Jane H. Mastaitis has joined the board of Universal Preservation Hall.

Patrick Jordan, Esq. brings experience in law and public service to Capital Repertory Theatre’s board. He currently serves as general counsel for the American Association of Port Authorities, advising leadership on litigation, contracts, and policy matters. Jordan also serves as chair of the American Association of Port Authorities Law Review Committee, vice president of the Board of the USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, and vice-chair of the Government Law Center Advisory Board at Albany Law School. His prior experience includes service with the City of Albany, along with continued involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations throughout the Capital Region. Jordan earned his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Siena College.

Mary Louise Mallick, DPS, joins the Capital Repertory Theatre board with more than 30 years of experience in senior management, public finance, and policy development within New York State government. She is principal of Shay Analytics, a consulting firm focused on medical ethics, government policy, and nonprofit financial strategy. Mallick has previously served as deputy budget director for the New York State Division of the Budget, senior policy advisor and first deputy comptroller in the Office of the New York State Comptroller, and secretary to the New York State Senate Finance Committee. She holds a Doctorate of Professional Studies in Medical Ethics from Albany Medical College, as well as advanced degrees in bioethics and economics.

Universal Preservation Hall has appointed Jane H. Mastaitis, a nonprofit executive with more than three decades of experience in financial management and organizational growth. Mastaitis currently serves as chief executive officer of Saratoga Bridges/NYSARC, Inc., which provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Saratoga County. She joined the organization in 1991 as chief financial officer and was promoted to CEO in 2021. During her tenure, the organization expanded from a $6 million operation to a $31 million agency. Mastaitis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business management from the University of Pittsburgh and has received recognition including Capital Region CFO of the Year and Saratoga Woman of Influence honors.

Capital Repertory Theatre and Universal Preservation Hall stated that the new board members will contribute leadership and community insight as each organization continues its work across the Capital Region in theatre, preservation, and civic engagement.