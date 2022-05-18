CRT Box Office Opens For All Summer Sales on May 23

The Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office will open Monday, May 23rd for all summer ticket sales for their 50th anniversary summer season. CRT's Box Office is located at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland and is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and on Saturdays from noon - 6:00 PM. Once performances begin at the Little York Pavilion at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, the Box Office at that location is open 90 minutes before show time, on performance days only.

Tickets may also be purchased by credit card by calling 607-756-2627 or 800-427-6160 during business hours, or online 24 hours a day through the Cortland Rep website at www.cortlandrep.org. An additional fee is required for online sales. CRT accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

CRT's 50th summer season includes:

Additionally, CRT is welcoming the Bright Star Touring Theatre with three children's shows: "The Little Mermaid" on July 8 and 28; "Treasure Island" on July 9; and "Upcycled Cinderella" on July 29. All children's shows are at 10:00 am; tickets are $5.00 per person. Children under 2 are free.

All mainstage and children's shows will be held at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble.

Five- or six- ticket Flex Passes are available for purchase all summer. Subscriptions and Flex Passes come with free ticket exchange privileges. Single Adult tickets are $38.00 for Center Seats and $36.00 for Side Seats. CRT offers a $2.00 discount for seniors (62 and up), active military and veterans (proof of service required), first responders, and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets may be exchanged for a different performance of the same show for $5.00, given 24 hours' notice. Single tickets for Youth 22 years of age and under are $25.00.

Other CRT offerings include:

YOUTH FLEX PASS: For youth 22 years of age and under: 2 tickets for $40.00;

$5.00 OPENING NIGHTS: A limited number of side seats, chosen by CRT and if still available, may be purchased for $5.00 each on every summer Opening Night. These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, from 4:30 - 6:00PM the day of performance only, and must be purchased in person at the CRT Box Office at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Cash only. Limit 2 tickets per person.

EDUCATORS DISCOUNT NIGHT: All active teachers, faculty and staff of schools and colleges may purchase a pair of tickets for $50.00 for the first Thursday evening performance of each show. Proof of current employment required.

"40 BELOW" DATE NIGHT: Individuals between the ages of 18 - 40 may purchase a pair of tickets for $40 for the first Saturday of any summer production. Proof of age may be required.

Discounts cannot be combined or applied to previously purchased tickets. All seating is subject to availability. Visit www.cortlandrep.org for show details and performance times.