Bridge Street Theatre to Present Peter Samelson’s DEVILS ’N DETAILS In October

Bridge Street Theatre will present master magician Peter Samelson in Devils ’N Details, a new theatrical magic experience running October 24–26, 2025. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM at Bridge Street Theatre (44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY).

Following his acclaimed Cold Case (Magic Love Mystery), Samelson returns with a show that blends philosophy, illusion, and theatrical storytelling against the backdrop of October’s Halloween season. In Devils ’N Details, audiences can expect amazement, laughter, and moments of spine-tingling mystery as “the devil in the details” is revealed through a seamless fusion of wit and wonder.

Recently featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where he was praised as “one of the greatest living magicians,” Samelson has earned international acclaim both on stage and in the world of theatrical magic. A Merlin Award recipient, co-founder of New York City’s Monday Night Magic, and frequent performer at Speakeasy Magick, Samelson is celebrated for his artistry, innovation, and spellbinding presence.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. For more details and reservations, visit bridgest.org/devils.

