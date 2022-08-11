Blackfriars Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Next Month

Join Blackfriars Theater for its flashy, laugh-out-loud season opener, Spamalot, opening September 9th. Written by Monty Python alum, Eric Idle, with music by John DuPrez, the plot for this fan favorite is lovingly borrowed from the classic film comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The musical, Spamalot, retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table while featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls (not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and flatulent French people). The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Leading the charge as Spamalot's director is Rochester native, Tommy Deckman. Deckman has a long history with Monty Python's Spamalot, having originated the role(s) of Prince Herbert, Not Dead Fred, et al, in the First National Tour in 2006, then returning to NYC to join the Broadway company six months later. A number of years later he was asked to revisit the role again for the production at The Hollywood Bowl, alongside Christian Slater, Craig Robinson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Idle himself!

"For me, Spamalot has been the gift that keeps on giving," says Deckman. "Every five to ten years, it shows up and ropes me in.... I am so excited to use the tools I have acquired already, while at the same time gathering new tools from this incredible team of individuals, to create a deliciously original and one-of-a-kind experience at this wonderfully adventurous theatre! I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity to bring Broadway to Blackfriars."

Spamalot enters the Blackfriars 22/23 season as last year's winner of Blackfriars' annual Season Soiree fundraiser. "Spamalot won last year's Season Soiree by a landslide," says Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "It won by more than 100 votes! I think, after the last two years, everyone is excited to see something big and splashy, something that's going to make them laugh out loud and want to sing along, something that will make them feel lighter as they walk out of the theatre and return to their everyday lives. Spamalot is exactly that show."

The Spamalot cast includes Jojo Adams (Robin, Et Al), Ian Cannioto (Ensemble), Rory Cushman (Ensemble), Joseph Davila (Historian, Et Al), Ron Dufort (Bedevere, Et Al), Lyndsey Lord (Ensemble), Chris Martin (Ensemble), Jonah Martin (Galahad, Et Al), Matt Mayne (Ensemble), Colin Pazik (Lancelot, Et Al), Kit Prelewitz (Ensemble), Scott Shriner (Arthur), Chelsea M. Smith (Lady of the Lake), Cameron Tyson (Ensemble), Pam Veltri (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Ian Yates (Patsy, Et Al). The production is directed by Tommy Deckman, with music direction by Julie Covach and Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson and choreography by Hector Manuel.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

· Friday, September 9th at 8pm

· Saturday, September 10th at 8pm

· Sunday, September 11th at 2pm** (Sunday Salon to follow)

· Thursday, September 15th at 7:30pm

· Friday, September 16th at 8pm

· Saturday, September 17th at 8pm

· Sunday, September 18th at 2pm

· Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30pm

· Friday, September 23rd at 8pm

· Saturday, September 24th at 8pm

· Sunday, September 25th at 2pm