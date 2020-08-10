Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Announces Return Of Harvest Festival

Now in its 22nd year, the farmers market will take place every Sunday for seven consecutive weeks.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced the return of its annual Harvest Festival Farmers Market. Now in its 22nd year, the farmers market will take place every Sunday for seven consecutive weeks - beginning August 30th and continuing through October 11th.

The addition of the October Harvest Festival dates comes after the Center's difficult decision to postpone the annual Wine Festival and Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd and Saturday, October 10th, respectively. All ticket buyers will be automatically refunded.

Stringent protocols have been put into place to fight the spread of COVID-19 at The Harvest Festival. This includes:

Creating a one-way foot traffic pattern in all vendor areas to reduce crowding.

Increasing the footprint of the festival to disperse vendors and guests out and to reduce density.

Limiting attractions that could cause excess congregation, including live music, demonstrations, and horse and buggy rides, etc.

Requiring masks to be worn at all times by all staff, vendors, and guests.

Encouraging cashless transactions while shopping.

No sampling of vendor products will be permitted.

Monitoring the density of guests admitted into the market at one time.

Bethel Woods has increased the amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations available and the frequency in cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas. The Center asks that any guests who have experienced COVID-19 related symptoms, has been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or has traveled to any of the restricted states in the NYS Travel Advisory and not completed the required quarantine do not attend the event out of caution and consideration for others.

"Harvest Festival has been a staple for 22 years, providing an essential farmers market and opportunity for vendors to connect with our community," said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. "We are proud to be able to return this year and offer a safe and enjoyable market for guests near and far."

Harvest Festival occurs from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM with free admission and $5.00 parking. Guests are encouraged to come with exact change to pay this fee.

Please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org/VisitHarvest for more information on the rules and regulations of this event.

