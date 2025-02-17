A WALRUS IN THE BODY OF A CROCODILE to Continue Syracuse University Department of Drama Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Syracuse University Department of Drama will continue the 2024/2025 season with the uniquely engaging “A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile” by MJ Kaufman, directed by Daniella Caggiano. Performances will be held Feb. 21 – March 2 in the Storch Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.

A farcical exploration of language and gender, “A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile” transcends worlds through absurdity when strangers on a train, a surreal support group and a frat party collide. After all, who needs sense when you have a walrus in the body of a crocodile?

In "A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile”, playwright MJ Kaufman uses poetic dialogue and wild, often hilarious moments to challenge the roles society imposes on us while asking deeper questions about how we define ourselves. Director Daniella Caggiano explains: "There's a moment in the play when a character says, 'When you don't make a choice about who you are, the world makes it for you.' I'm hoping ‘Walrus’ will remind audiences that gender isn't just something that gets assigned to you, it is something we can consider and create and personalize to make it truly our own."



A whimsically humorous exploration of identity, desire and the limitations of language, “A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile” is an innovative and mind-bending play that will set the stage a buzz at the Storch Theater.



