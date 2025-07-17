50 SHADES OF GAY TAKES ON THE '80s to Play at The Rochester Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit variety show 50 Shades of Gay Takes On The '80s is heading to the 2025 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival for two performances only. Created and hosted by award-winning comedian Ike Avelli, the show will play at the School of the Arts: Ensemble Theater (45 Prince Street, Rochester, NY) on Friday, September 12 at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at rochesterfringe.com.

Known for selling out venues across the U.S. and Mexico, 50 Shades of Gay blends comedy, music, drag, and audience participation into one high-octane evening. This ‘80s-themed edition will feature recording artist Tym Moss and drag superstar Vivian Darling alongside Avelli in a nostalgic and irreverent celebration of the decade that brought us neon fashion, synth-pop, and shoulder pads.

Audiences are encouraged to dress in their favorite '80s attire for a chance to win giveaways throughout the show.

About the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. Since its founding in 2012, the 12-day event has welcomed nearly one million attendees to over 5,000 performances by regional, national, and International Artists. The festival champions diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the arts and serves as a cultural and economic catalyst for downtown Rochester.

For tickets and more information, visit rochesterfringe.com.