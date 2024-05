Cortland Repertory Reveals Winners of 2023-24 Pavilion Awards

The winners for the 19th annual Cortland Repertory Theatre “Pavilion Awards” were announced on Sunday, May 5 at CRT Downtown in the city of Cortland. These awards, sponsored in part by a Central New York Community Foundation “Bright Ideas” grant, recognize outstanding achievement in local high school theatre during the 2023-24 school year. The mission of this program is to celebrate and support the thriving and vibrant high school theatre community in the greater Cortland County area. CRT’s intention is to bestow visibility and elevate the importance of theatre education in our schools and reward excellence onstage and off. CRT endeavors to be a vital resource for the theatrical communities in our school systems.Every musical, play or theatre festival produced in the current school year, and within the “Pavilion Community” (i.e., Cortland County, and schools just outside the county line which have attending students who live in Cortland County) were eligible. All awards are non-gender based, and all involved students, onstage or backstage, were eligible. This long-standing award program was “revamped and renewed” this year by the CRT Board of Directors, with new awards in the following categories.Shining Star: Each production was awarded “Shining Stars”, chosen by the students involved in the production themselves. Students were asked to cast ballots for two individuals who proved to be enthusiastic, supportive, humble, and caring company members throughout the rehearsal and performance process.Audience Choice: Audience members were given the opportunity to vote for their two favorite students from each production. Ballots were available and ballot boxes were placed in the lobby area.Directors Champion: The directing team of each production chose up to two students who demonstrated exemplary leadership, compassion, maturity and an overall positive influence on the rehearsal and performance process.The Rona Knobel Excellence in Theatre Education Award: This special recognition is awarded to one production each year. The recipient is a leading example of creativity, inclusion, and community outreach. Production teams submitted applications, describing their challenges, victories and learning experiences with this year’s show. Each application was reviewed and carefully considered by the CRT committee with a final vote by secret ballot.At the ceremony, CRT’s Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson served as host, with Board President Mark Reynolds and Vice President Patrick Leach announcing and presenting the Shining Star and Audience Choice awards. The directors of each production presented the Directors Champion awards. Winners received medallions with lanyards matching that school’s colors, created by Bernard’s Custom Engraving. During the ceremony, cast members performed a musical number from their respective shows.The recipients were as follows:Cincinnatus: “Crumpled Classics” directed by Hailee BarryShining Star: Ace Gates, Shailynn Davis, Lydia Custer and Izzy BeattieAudience Choice: Ace Gates and Jackson SouthernDirectors Champion: Greta Frink and Summer WhitmoreCincinnatus: “Yearbook Confessionals” directed by Heather FrinkShining Star: Greta Frink and Ace GatesAudience Choice: Greta Frink and Jackson SouthernDirectors Champion: Greta Frink and Jackson SouthernCortland: “Cinderella” directed by Susannah CarrShining Star: Bridget Madden and Olvia VitelloAudience Choice: Josh Guest and Riley MaddenDirectors Champion: Gage Femino and Vicky RamizaDryden: “Footloose” directed by Alexandra LangdonShining Star: Morgan Conway , Talen Harrington, Bruce Debo and Hunter BarlowAudience Choice: Hunter Barlow and Abby SmithDirectors Champion: Ella Bloomfield-Brown and Lauren Anderson Groton: “Hello Dolly!” directed by Annette TwitchellShining Star: Megan Cute and Andrew SaamAudience Choice: Megan Cute and Andrew SaamDirectors Champion: Arianna Rumpff and Dew BushHomer: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Reed CleelandShining Star: Remy Jensen and Emma RobideauAudience Choice: Emma Effinger and Adrien OrosDirectors Champion: Adrien Oros and Lauren FrancoHomer: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” directed by Cara K-B McLaughlinShining Star: Chris Boylan and Nina CamposAudience Choice: Chris Boylan and Nina CamposDirectors Champion: Nina Campos and Levi NiggliMcGraw: “Back to the ‘80’s” directed by Madison EliaShining Star: Jorin Santora and Drew ThomasAudience Choice: Jorin Santora and Drew ThomasDirectors Champion: Hannah Wilson and Ysabelle MillerTully: “A Brothers Grimm Spectacularthon” directed by Hayley OliverShining Star: Brennan Dilmore, Clara Currie, Elise Spencer, Lilith Andrews and Stacy KutyAudience Choice: Brennan Dilmore and Elise SpencerDirectors Champion: Carina Scalza and Lilith AndrewsTully: “The Sound of Music” directed by Kat KrumbachShining Star: Carina Scalza and Brennan DilmoreAudience Choice: Ella Tordel and Carina ScalzaDirectors Champion: Hannah Brenchley and Luke DoodyDryden High School’s production of “Footloose” received a plaque for the Rona Knobel Excellence in Theatre Education Award, as well as a check for $500 to be put towards next year’s high school production.Two more upcoming productions, Homer High School’s “The Outsiders” with performances on May 10 at 7:00, and May 11 at 2:00 and 7:00, and Cortland High School’s One-Act Play Festival with performances on May 10 at 7:00 and May 11 at 2:00, will also be involved in the awards program, with the winners being announced at a later date.