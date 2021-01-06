Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! THE LOUDER WE GET Leads With 6 Wins!
Check out the full list of winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.
Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.
Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.
Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.
Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!
Check Out The 2020 Calgary Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Jessica Eckssadt
Best Ensemble
THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
A@W
Best Theatre Staff
Theatre Calgary
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Storybook Theatre
Costume Design of the Decade
Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020
Dancer Of The Decade
Alexa Elser - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
Conrad Belau - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018
Favorite Social Media
Storybook Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Lauren Acheson - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018
Original Script Of The Decade
Kent Staines - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Caitlynne Medrek - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018
Set Design Of The Decade
James Noone - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020
Sound Design of the Decade
Joshua D. Reid - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Theatre Calgary
Vocalist Of The Decade
Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020
Volunteer Of The Decade
Vertigo Theatre - Dianne Blackwell
The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!
Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!
Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!
Book A Shoutout Today
From This Author BWW Staff
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Big Deal Productions, Citadel, Music On Stage & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Theatre Charlotte, Children's Theatre of Charlotte & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! THE LOUDER WE GET Leads With 6 Wins!