WP Puppet Theatre to Present PUPPET POWER 2025: EXPLORING IMMIGRATION THROUGH PUPPETRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



W.P. Puppet Theatre Society will present the 13th annual Puppet Power Conference on October 18–19, 2025 at the Centre for Newcomers in Calgary. This year’s edition, Puppet Power 2025, will focus on the timely and complex theme of immigration, offering fresh and creative perspectives through the transformative medium of puppetry.

“The goal of Puppet Power 2025 is to explore and humanize the complex realities of immigration, refugees, and newcomers, and to offer a unique perspective through the powerful and poetic lens of puppetry,” said Wendy Passmore-Godfrey, WP Puppet Theatre’s Founder and Artistic/Executive Director. “By bringing together diverse voices and creative practices, we can discover cross-cultural and linguistic barriers and share stories of hope, resilience, and solidarity.”

Designed as a professional development and call-to-action event, the hybrid conference welcomes educators, students, social workers, helping professionals, and community members seeking to use puppetry in applied settings. Programming will include live-streamed watch parties, puppet-making activities, workshops, professional performances, community building, and Rapid Ideation sessions designed to spark innovative approaches for immigrant-serving organizations.

Event Details

Puppet Power 2025

October 18–19, 2025

The Centre for Newcomers, Calgary, AB

Saturday: Five live-streamed watch parties hosted in person with puppet-making activities, followed by an evening dinner and ceilidh featuring professional puppet performances and screenings.

Sunday: Choice of one puppet-making workshop or a watch party, plus a Rapid Ideation showcase where new puppet-based ideas will be pitched to Calgary social agencies serving immigrants.

Passmore-Godfrey added: “It’s both heart-warming and heart-wrenching to see the amazing work being done by these artists around the world, and we are so excited to bring some of them to Calgary this fall. Our featured performance and gala dinner will be a joyful celebration of community, hope, and solidarity.”

About WP Puppet Theatre

Founded in 1991 and based in Moh’kinsstis/Calgary, W.P. Puppet Theatre Society is a charitable, not-for-profit organization dedicated to using the power of puppetry to foster empathy, inspire creativity, and promote positive social change. Its programs encourage expression, community connection, and transformative dialogue through the art of puppetry.

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More