Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Calgary: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Benson - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 53%



THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

22%

HAIR THE MUSICAL

18%

Nicole Pemberton -- Storybook TheatreCindy Ansah -- Brown Cow Collective

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralamy Kneeshaw / Catherine Handford - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 52%

Darcie Howe - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 29%

Darcie Howe - PAPER BAG PRINCESS - StoryBook 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jamie Armstrong - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 39%

JP Thibodeau / Cassie Doane / Joe Slabe - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 35%

Sabrina Ana's Comanescu - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 17%



Best Direction Of A Play

Reneltta Arluk - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary 55%

Shelby Reinitz - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 23%

Madeleine Taylor-Gregg - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 22%



Best Direction Of A Stream

John Morgan - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 34%

Jayme Armstrong / JP Thibodeau - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 26%

JP Thibodeau - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Northcott/MediaPop Films - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 35%

Kris Mish - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 26%

Kris Mish - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theatre 19%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian McClellan - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 41%

Kris Mish - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theatre 30%

Michael Blatz - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 17%



Best Musical

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 52%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 22%

HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 17%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brent Gill - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 32%

Amy Warren - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theare 13%

Zoe Montgomery - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 11%



Best Performer In A Play

Hannah Wu - GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre 46%

Spencer Streichert - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary 42%

Shelby Reinitz - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 9%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kelli Northrup - VIRTUALLY YOURS (SWEET CITY WOMAN) - Revv52 Ensemble 37%

Brent Gill - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 17%

Alexa Andrews - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Spencer Streichert - ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre 34%

Kate Noriega - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 28%

Martina Laird-Westib - TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 16%



Best Play

GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre 71%

TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 17%

TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 12%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 43%

HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 24%

TIMES LIKE THESE - Sweetgrass Lodge/Stampede Park (Outdoors) 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rich Davis - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 39%

JJ Penaranda - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 26%

Siobhan Cooney - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 20%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 58%

MISPLACED - StoryBook 36%

REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 6%



Best Streaming Musical

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 37%

VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 33%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 21%



Best Streaming Play

THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 40%

TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 18%

WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Rae across - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 45%

Tayah Funk - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 20%

Wade Buller - HAIR - Brown Cow Collective 18%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Brandon Wood - VIRTUALLY YOURS (YOU WILL BE FOUND) - Revv52 Ensemble 29%

Allysha Nolasco - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 16%

Amy Warren - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Nikko Angelo Hinayo - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 64%

Rylan Nilsson - TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 36%

