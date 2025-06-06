Video: LEGALLY BLONDE at Theatre Calgary- Extended Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out an extended look at Legally Blonde, running through June 15th at Theatre Calgary. Watch the video!

A feel-good musical based on the novel and hit film. Legally Blonde is the story of Elle Woods, whose perfect life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law.

Determined to win him back, Elle joins him at the prestigious school, defying stereotypes and proving herself in the process, with a little help from her Delta Nu Sorority friends and her dog Bruiser.

Comments