Verb Theatre Presents WE'RE GONNA DIE This Spring

A series of stories woven together with relatable songs, performed live by a local band, are at the centre of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee, presented by Verb Theatre at Calgary's new live music and performance venue, Theatre 1308, from April 28 to May 6th, 2023.

"This show offers something spectacular that I think a lot of audiences are seeking out right now - JOY! You wouldn't know it from the title, but this show is honestly so joyful and fun," said Kathryn Smith, the show's director and Verb Theatre's Artistic Director.

"The first time I read the script and listened to the music, it was like a balm. It both eased my anxious feelings and made me face inevitability - while simultaneously making me want to dance and sing along."

This life affirming show about the one thing we all have in common is performed by Elena Belyea, who is a queer/non-binary playwright, performer, producer, arts educator and Artistic Director of Tiny Bear Jaws. They are also half of queer sketch duo "Gender? I Hardly Know Them, which saw a sold out audience at Downstage Theatre back in October 2022.

"It's hard to overstate how excited I am for this show. Young Jean Lee is one of my all-time favourite playwrights. Our team is comprised of many Calgary artists I've admired and wanted to collaborate with for years. It also feels especially relevant to this particular moment in time- many people, myself included- are still reeling from the events of the past few years, and trying to make sense of their feelings of grief, loneliness, and alienation. I feel like We're Gonna Die is both an opportunity to sit with those feelings, and hopefully find comfort, but it's also a party. A concert and a confession," said performer Elena Belyea.

We're Gonna Die

by Young Jean Lee

April 28 - May 6, 2023

Theatre 1308

Audience Advisory: Discussions of loss and grief. Loud music.

For Pay-What-You-Can TICKETS and more information, please visit Click Here.