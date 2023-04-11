Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verb Theatre Presents WE'RE GONNA DIE This Spring

This life affirming show about the one thing we all have in common is performed by Elena Belyea.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Verb Theatre Presents WE'RE GONNA DIE This Spring

A series of stories woven together with relatable songs, performed live by a local band, are at the centre of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee, presented by Verb Theatre at Calgary's new live music and performance venue, Theatre 1308, from April 28 to May 6th, 2023.

"This show offers something spectacular that I think a lot of audiences are seeking out right now - JOY! You wouldn't know it from the title, but this show is honestly so joyful and fun," said Kathryn Smith, the show's director and Verb Theatre's Artistic Director.

"The first time I read the script and listened to the music, it was like a balm. It both eased my anxious feelings and made me face inevitability - while simultaneously making me want to dance and sing along."

This life affirming show about the one thing we all have in common is performed by Elena Belyea, who is a queer/non-binary playwright, performer, producer, arts educator and Artistic Director of Tiny Bear Jaws. They are also half of queer sketch duo "Gender? I Hardly Know Them, which saw a sold out audience at Downstage Theatre back in October 2022.

"It's hard to overstate how excited I am for this show. Young Jean Lee is one of my all-time favourite playwrights. Our team is comprised of many Calgary artists I've admired and wanted to collaborate with for years. It also feels especially relevant to this particular moment in time- many people, myself included- are still reeling from the events of the past few years, and trying to make sense of their feelings of grief, loneliness, and alienation. I feel like We're Gonna Die is both an opportunity to sit with those feelings, and hopefully find comfort, but it's also a party. A concert and a confession," said performer Elena Belyea.

We're Gonna Die

by Young Jean Lee

April 28 - May 6, 2023

Theatre 1308

Audience Advisory: Discussions of loss and grief. Loud music.

For Pay-What-You-Can TICKETS and more information, please visit Click Here.




Whitney Cummings Comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Photo
Whitney Cummings Comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Whitney Cummings comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino this month. The performance is set for April 25, 2023.
World Premiere Of MAKAMBE SPEAKS Comes to the Ghost River Theatre Photo
World Premiere Of MAKAMBE SPEAKS Comes to the Ghost River Theatre
Ghost River Theatre and Handsome Alice Theatre are coming together for the World Premiere of Makambe Speaks, co-created and performed by Makambe K. Simamba, multiple-award winning playwright and actor. Fragments of stand-up comedy, musical theatre and a few other surprises combine in this fantasia of rage, cultural commentary and star-crossed love.
Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This Month Photo
Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This Month
StoryBook Theatre will host the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted. From April 7 - 22, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience a show filled with love, community, self-love, identity and understanding.
Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED in April Photo
Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED in April
StoryBook Theatre will host the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted. From April 7 - 22, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience a show filled with love, community, self-love, identity and understanding.   

More Hot Stories For You


Whitney Cummings Comes to Grey Eagle Resort and CasinoWhitney Cummings Comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
April 10, 2023

Whitney Cummings comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino this month. The performance is set for April 25, 2023.
World Premiere Of MAKAMBE SPEAKS Comes to the Ghost River TheatreWorld Premiere Of MAKAMBE SPEAKS Comes to the Ghost River Theatre
April 6, 2023

Ghost River Theatre and Handsome Alice Theatre are coming together for the World Premiere of Makambe Speaks, co-created and performed by Makambe K. Simamba, multiple-award winning playwright and actor. Fragments of stand-up comedy, musical theatre and a few other surprises combine in this fantasia of rage, cultural commentary and star-crossed love.
Storybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This MonthStorybook Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED This Month
April 2, 2023

StoryBook Theatre will host the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted. From April 7 - 22, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience a show filled with love, community, self-love, identity and understanding.
BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Comes to Calgary in MayBLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Comes to Calgary in May
March 21, 2023

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, May 13.
Theatre Calgary Opens World Premiere of FORGIVENESSTheatre Calgary Opens World Premiere of FORGIVENESS
March 10, 2023

On Friday, March 10, Theatre Calgary in a joint presentation with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver) is thrilled to open the world premiere of the heartfelt and true story of Forgiveness by Mark Sakamoto, stage adaptation by Hiro Kanagawa, and directed by Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima in Calgary. 
share