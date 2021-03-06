Summer Drama Day Camps Announced at Pumphouse Theatre

Pumphouse Theatre Summer 2021 Drama Camps registration is now open as of March 1st, 2021.

The Pumphouse Theatre Drama Day Camp is a great introduction to drama basics. Participants learn through dramatic arts to gain confidence, make friends and have fun! The company will be announcing the theme of this years camp very soon! Register for the 1 week, 2 week, or 9 day sessions. Register for any summer session here: https://forms.gle/xzSymhdUQrFfLtuw7

Each day of camp is divided into classes, covering a variety of acting techniques, speech, physical theatre play creation, and much more! Emphasis is placed on group-work that helps to develop social and life skills. Under the guidance of our professional instructors, participants will work together within their age group to create a play. At the end of each session, participants will showcase their new talents to family and friends by performing this brand-new creation.

A $50 Discount applies to multiple registrations per family or to early bird registrations received before June 7th.

Participants are 7 to 15 years old. Final performances are on the second Thursday of the two-week sessions, and on the Friday of the one-week sessions. Participants will receive an official camp t-shirt, and a digital copy of their final performance.

Sessions:

Session 1: July 5-16

Session 2: July 19-23

Session 3: July 26- August 6 *No camp August 2

Session 4: August 9-13

Session 5: August 16-27

Cost

1 week sessions: $325 regular ($275 discounted)

2 week sessions: $525 regular ($475 discounted)

9-day session: $500 regular ($450 discounted)

Times

Monday to Friday: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Pre-Care: 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Post-Care: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Pre & Post Care are included in the cost of registration.

The Pumphouse Theatre will be adhering to all up to date health and safety regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Summer Camps may be temporarily relocated from the Pumphouse Theatre. An alternative location, close in proximity to the Pumphouse Theatre, will be provided once a temporary location has been confirmed.

Cancellation is permitted (less a $25 administration fee) provided notice is given a minimum of 10 business days prior to the first day of camp. We do acknowledge the impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, so if a refund is needed that is of a direct result of COVID-19, please contact us directly.

The company does have a bursary option for those who need financial assistance. These bursaries are in limited supply and an application must be requested from the Programming Director.

If you have any questions, please email Kelly Malcolm, Programming Director at kelly@pumphousetheatre.ca