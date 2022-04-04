StoryBook Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

StoryBook Theatre will bring Nickelodeon's iconic series to the stage with The SpongeBob Musical from April 22 - June 4 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., where the show will impress and delight its audience with themes of self-identity, community and optimism.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org.