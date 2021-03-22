StoryBook Theatre Presents THE PAPERBAG PRINCESS

After it's last popular StoryBook Theatre run back in 2016, the company will bring The Paperbag Princess and the story's many important and relevant themes of self-identity, gender roles and resilience, to the screen from April 9 - 25, 2021.

"This is my third time directing Paper Bag Princess, and each time I find new moments and nuances in Joe Slabe's script and score. This story has the potential to have an impact on young minds with regards to the power we all possess within us to 'Face Our Dragons" and emerge victorious," said Director Valerie Pearson.

"It offers the view that heroism is not confined to the stereotypical figures of the past like knights and horses, but resides within each of us when we stand up for ourselves and our values. But best of all, the musical portrays great characters and hummable songs to brighten your day! This show is fun entertainment for the whole family!"

Elizabeth and Ronald were the perfect couple. Elizabeth, a beautiful Princess and Ronald, a handsome Prince. End of story. Well that is until the Dragon soars in to heat things up. The Dragon wreaks havoc on their kingdom, leaving Elizabeth a smouldering mess, and Prince-less, as the Dragon took Ronald as a snack for later. Some might crumble and accept defeat, but not Elizabeth. She dusts off her charbroiled tiara and heads off on an epic journey to defeat the Dragon, and rescue her beloved Ronald. With help from friends along the way, clever wit, and a dose of quick thinking, this brave heroine saves the day, and Ronald. Although, with his attitude, she might just end up leaving him in the dungeon where he belongs!

At a time when gender stigma and stereotypes have become the forefront of conversations around the world, StoryBook are so excited to bring this story to life again. First published in 1980, written by famed Canadian author Robert Munsch, it is still one of the most popular children's stories with over four million copies printed.

From StoryBook's humble beginnings to today, where the theatre produces multiple plays and musicals per season, offers year-round theatre schools, hosts a playwriting competition - including producing the play - and creates original productions, and so much more.