RENT 20th Anniversary Comes To Calgary

Broadway Across Canada announced today that RENT 20th Anniversary Tour tickets will go on sale Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.; the Broadway musical will play September 10 to 15, 2019 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets will be available by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.



The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.



The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Something Rotten!, and the upcoming tour of the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar.



RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is part of the Broadway Across Canada 19/20 Broadway Season and will run in Edmonton September 3 - 8, 2019 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary September 10 - 15, 2019 at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium, Vancouver September 17 - 22, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and in Ottawa October 22 - 27, 2019 at the National Arts Centre.





