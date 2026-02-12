LAZY SUSAN Comes to The Big Secret Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lazy Susan By Col Cseke will be Co-Presented by Inside Out Theatre & Handsome Alice Theatre on March 17 - 28, 2026 at The Big Secret Theatre, Werklund Centre, 225 8 Ave SE.

Audiences get a front row seat and sit side by side with the characters as their story unfolds around a giant spinning table. This immersive play explores love, loss, loyalty and coming-of-age…at any age.

Mia is a young blind woman, full of idealism and sarcasm, trying to find her footing in a professional world that keeps applauding her presence while ignoring her voice. Meanwhile her mother Susan is navigating the quiet collapse of a long marriage and the louder reckoning of what she wants for the rest of her life. As they orbit each other, sometimes in sync, sometimes not, they each find themselves reassessing the stories they've told, the ones they've inherited, and the ones they're ready to rewrite. Life's a mess. At least the table spins.

Lazy Susan is laugh-out-loud funny, painfully honest, and deeply relevant, grappling with everything from burnout and ableism to nostalgia, casinos, keynote speeches, and waffle makers. It's a sharp-tongued, soft-hearted portrait of two women trying to hold on to each other while learning to let go.

Perfect for anyone who's ever felt like the most ridiculous parts of life are also the most meaningful.

CREATIVE TEAM

Featuring Ashley King and Elinor Holt

Written by Col Cseke

Directed by Caleigh Crow

Sound Design & Composition: Sacha Crow

Lights: Maezy Reign

Tactiles: Ali DeRegt

Stage Manager: Meredith Johnson

Access Dramaturgy by Dr. Jess Watkin, Dramaturgy by Eden Middleton

TICKETS

Table Side Seats: Sit alongside the actors around a revolving table top for a hands on, immersive experience.

Riser Seats: Sit back and watch the story evolve.

Pick Your Price Tickets: Keeping with our commitment to financial accessibility, ticket prices range from $15 to $40.