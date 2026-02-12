LAZY SUSAN Comes to The Big Secret Theatre in March

Audiences get a front row seat and sit side by side with the characters as their story unfolds around a giant spinning table.
Lazy Susan By Col Cseke will be Co-Presented by Inside Out Theatre & Handsome Alice Theatre on March 17 - 28, 2026 at The Big Secret Theatre, Werklund Centre, 225 8 Ave SE.
Audiences get a front row seat and sit side by side with the characters as their story unfolds around a giant spinning table. This immersive play explores love, loss, loyalty and coming-of-age…at any age.
Mia is a young blind woman, full of idealism and sarcasm, trying to find her footing in a professional world that keeps applauding her presence while ignoring her voice. Meanwhile her mother Susan is navigating the quiet collapse of a long marriage and the louder reckoning of what she wants for the rest of her life. As they orbit each other, sometimes in sync, sometimes not, they each find themselves reassessing the stories they've told, the ones they've inherited, and the ones they're ready to rewrite. Life's a mess. At least the table spins.
Lazy Susan is laugh-out-loud funny, painfully honest, and deeply relevant, grappling with everything from burnout and ableism to nostalgia, casinos, keynote speeches, and waffle makers. It's a sharp-tongued, soft-hearted portrait of two women trying to hold on to each other while learning to let go.
Perfect for anyone who's ever felt like the most ridiculous parts of life are also the most meaningful.
Videos