Over 20,000 People Tuned in For Theatre Calgary's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Calgary has announced that, from December 11th to 31st, more than an estimated 20,000 people viewed A Christmas Carol on their computers, televisions or handheld devices.

Going online also provided a rare opportunity for our production to be seen outside Calgary for the first time. Not only did the production have viewers in every Canadian province, people also watched in the USA with viewers in 28 states (from Hawaii to Florida!). They also had people enjoy the show in over 20 other countries around the globe, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Qatar, Japan, Kenya, and more.

One of the other beloved traditions of A Christmas Carol is our Toonies for Turkeys program, in which audience members donate to the Calgary Food Bank. Once again this year, audiences showed their generosity, and donated more than $77,700, with all money going to feed Calgary's hungry. Since 1997, this program has now raised more than $2.25 million dollars.

Learn more about the production's success at https://www.theatrecalgary.com/blog/success-of-carol/.