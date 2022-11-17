Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

With some new songs, some new cast members and a lot of old favourites from years' past, audiences can enjoy the holiday classico nce more.

Nov. 17, 2022  

NAUGHTY... BUT NICE! Returns To Forte Musical Theatre Guild for Its 9th Holiday Season!

For the first time since 2019, Forte Musical Theatre Guild's Naughty... but Nice: Nine Live! is back on the stage in its new home at cSPACE. With some new songs, some new cast members and a lot of old favourites from years' past, audiences can enjoy the holiday classic from December 7- December 23, 2022.

Now in its ninth season, "Naughty... but Nice!" is a festive Calgary tradition that knows that "Santa's Your Daddy" and that there's nothing better than "Baileys for Breakfast"! Winner of the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the Calgary Critics' Award for Best Direction and two AMPIA Rosie Awards for Best Musical or Variety Program, "Naughty... but Nice" is everyone's favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration!

"I'm really excited to be returning to in-person performances after two years of creating an online version of the show. While we had a ton of fun and learned a lot about film, there's nothing that compares to being in front of a live audience," said Joe Slabe, Forte Musical Theatre's Artistic Director.

"Now that we're in our new home at cSPACE, we have complete control over the way people experience the show. For the first time, people have the option of sitting at cabaret tables that are right next to the stage, or they can choose more traditional theatre seating if that's a little too close for comfort! We also have three new cast members, seven new songs and some exciting new choreography planned so it's going to be a really cool re-boot of the show that so many of our audience have made a part of their holiday tradition."

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Starring Katelyn Morishita, Scott Olynek, Jamie Tognazzini and Zach Colangelo.

Director - JP Thibodeau

Musical Director - Joe Slabe

Choreographer - Danielle Desmarais

Costume Designer - Darcie Howe

Stage Manager - Kennedy Greene

Assistant Stage Manager - Jennifer Yeung

Production Assistant - Graham Kingsley

Naughty...but Nice: NINE LIVE! Will open for previews on December 7th and 8th with an official opening on Friday, December, 9th. Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM at the cSPACE Studio Theatre, 1721 29th Avenue SW. The final performance is a special weekday matinee on Friday, December 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Tickets available at www.fortemusical.ca

Recommended for Audiences 15+.

Forte Musical Theatre Guild thanks our sponsors and partners for their support.




