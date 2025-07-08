MJ THE MUSICAL Sets Edmonton Premiere at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical celebrating the life and artistry of Michael Jackson, will make its Edmonton premiere at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from November 11â€“16, 2025. Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, and Broadway Across Canada have announced that individual tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. at broadwayacrosscanada.ca and ticketmaster.ca.

Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457. American Express Cardmembers have access to a Front Of The Line presale now through July 9. Broadway Across Canada eCLUB members will enjoy early access to tickets July 10â€“13; sign up for free at edmonton.broadway.com/join-our-eclub.

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jacksonâ€™s 1992 Dangerous World Tour and offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into global superstardom. Featuring a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ has thrilled sold-out audiences on Broadway, across North America, Londonâ€™s West End, Hamburg, Sydneyâ€”and now brings its electrifying energy to Edmonton.

The production features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. Music direction is by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Nicole Olson, with Xavier Khan, Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman, and Lauren Taylor Winston. Company management is led by Eric Armstrong with Bianca Jean-Charles as assistant company manager.