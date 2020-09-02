Jubilations Dinner Theatre Presents NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM OF ROCK STARS

The show will be presented September 12 To October 17, 2020.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre will present an in-person production, Night at the Museum of Rock Stars, September 12 To October 17, 2020.

Did you ever wonder what happens at a museum when the crowds have gone and the lights go out? At this museum, where all the legends of rock and roll are on display, something strange is happening when the sun goes down. All of the icons that defined popular music for the past fifty years are coming to life, ready to Rock and Roll one more time!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://jubilations.ca/shows/night-at-the-museum-of-las-vegas/.

