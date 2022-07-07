Gender? Hardly Know Them comes to Downstage in October. Performances run October 12 - October 16, 2022.

Gender is dead, welcome to the funeral. A fast-paced, joyfully provocative queer sketch show straight from the heart of the God-fearing, gun-toting, beef-loving Alberta prairies. Gender? I Hardly Know Them is a joyfully provocative queer sketch troupe, founded by Elena Eli Belyea, writer of Smoke which saw its World Premier at Downstage in 2019, and Sydney Campbell.

Drawing from their experiences of growing up gay, hot, and short in Edmonton, LGBTQ+ comedians Campbell and Belyea are out to queer the world, one denim punchline at a time.

Founded in 2015, Tiny Bear Jaws is an agile, femme and queer-run cross-Canadian theatre company that proudly produces innovative, provocative, and engaging new works. They love experimenting with technology and uncovering new ways for design and story to influence each other during new play development processes.

