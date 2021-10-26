Downstage to Present MEN EXPRESS THEIR FEELINGS Audio Play

Downstage will bring back Sunny Drake's Men Express Their Feelings, this time as a hilarious three episode audio play. Downstage is hosting live listening parties of all three episodes from November 12 - 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in Motel Theatre at Arts Commons.

"These listening parties are going to be such fun! Men Express Their Feelings is super funny and heartwarming, while it also addresses some important issues around hockey culture. Sunny Drake has written this three-episodes audio play from the point of view of Raj and Brad, two teenagers who play on the same hockey team and hope to make it to the pros," said Downstage's Artistic Director, Clare Preuss.

"We're excited to have beer tastings from Establishment throughout each event and there will be games to play as well, with the grand prize each night being a pair of Flames home game tickets care of SANDSTONE Asset Management. We are eager to welcome our audience back to Arts Commons with this super fun, safe and unique experience."

Men Express Their Feelings is a fast paced comedy that takes us to a community hockey rink. Two dads and their sons are sequestered to a dressing room to sort out a critical situation. Amidst a series of wild misunderstandings and ridiculous antics, these guys get to know each other and themselves a whole lot better, while redefining what it means to WIN.

The live listening party will be hosted by well-loved local actor Stafford Perry. Between each episode, there will be beer tastings from event sponsor, The Establishment Brewing Company, as well as show-inspired interactive fun so that the audience can get their game on!

Cast and Creative Team

Written by Sunny Drake

Ray Dhaliwal - Raj

Conner Christmas - Brad

Chris Bullough - Mr Bacon

Isaac Thomas - Mr Sharma

Clare Preuss - Director

Danielle Whyte - Producer

David Mesiha - Sound Designer and Music & Audio Production, Mixing and Engineering

Kathleen Flaherty - Audio Consultant and Audio Dialogue Editor

Stephen Bulat - Recording Engineer

Naomi Esau - Script and Schedule Manager

Noriko Marumo - Production Manager

Elsha Yeyesuswork - Community Programs Director

Kathleen Flaherty, Matt McGeachy and Isaac Thomas - Dramaturgy

nisha ahuja and Isaac Thomas - Hindi Translation

Nisha Ahuja, Rohit Chokhani, Arti Mehta, Dan Perry, Dana Prather, Paneet Singh and Joelle Wildgoose - Cultural Dramaturgy & Other Script Consultants

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

COVID-19 protocol: Starting September 20, 2021, to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, staff, and artists, Arts Commons and the Resident Companies will require audience members 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated and to show proof of vaccination. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical exemption or sincerely held religious belief must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before attending any in-person, indoor event at Arts Commons.

TICKETS are $30, and can be purchased at https://artscommons.ca/whats-on/2022/men-express-their-feelings/ OR at 403.294.9494 OR in person at the Arts Commons Box Office