Calgary Opera to Present Spring Double Bill in April

Calgary Opera’s spring double bill, Bluebeard’s Castle and Gianni Schicchi, is packed with secrets, lies and consequences, as two of the greatest and most powerful operas ever written come together on one stage at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on April 5, 9 and 11, 2025.

In Bluebeard’s Castle, the newly-married Judith discovers seven locked doors in the castle of her husband, Duke Bluebeard, prompting her quest to uncover his dark and mysterious past, one door at a time.

In Gianni Schicchi, the recently deceased aristocrat Buoso Donati has left a large inheritance to a monastery, and his greedy relatives must enlist the help of the clever Gianni Schicchi to alter the will. When he does, it's not quite what they had in mind.

Premiering in 1918, amidst the aftermath of World War One and the Spanish Flu pandemic, these operas reflect that era’s disillusionment and existential questioning. Bluebeard’s Castle delves into the human psyche, while Gianni Schicchi combines comedy with the opera world’s most famous aria “O mio babbino caro.”

“Our guide for the visual portrayal of these highly contrasted works will be to create two completely different universes: a mysterious, dreamy and symbolic environment for Bluebeard's Castle, and a more joyous, humorous and realistic setup for Gianni Schicchi. With the collaboration of the multi-talented Scott Reid - who oversees the lighting, projections, and scenography - we intend to bring the audience in two very distinct but absolutely exciting journeys,” added Gauthier. “I really enjoy the challenge of directing a large cast for most of the piece. It demands a lot of preparation but also creativity, leadership, and collaboration.”

Giuseppe Altomare, who was the star of Calgary Opera’s memorable Macbeth in 2023, returns to interpret both titles roles (Duke Bluebeard and Gianni Schicchi), with a stellar cast of Canadian and International Artists who will bring to life unforgettable performances filled with strong emotions, compelling theatre, and memorable music.

“Our audiences are in for an incredibly powerful emotional journey: the tensions and conflicts in the first half will be released and sublimated with irresistibly healthy laughter in the second half!” said Jonathan Brandani, Artistic Director of the Calgary Opera, who is also conducting these works.

“Bartók's music is full of contrasts and memorable moments, and is very cinematic in its impact. It describes and comments, with the utmost immediacy, the constantly changing feelings of the two characters as they go through a personal journey of (self)-discovery. Puccini's opera is one of the greatest musical comedies ever written: the brilliant story is supported by equally vivid music, including some of the most gorgeous and sweeping melodies ever written.”

The production Featuring The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Sung in Italian with projected English translations. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes including one intermission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit calgaryopera.com or call Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286.

