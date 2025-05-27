Banff Centre Celebrates National Indigenous History Month With Music, Workshops, Visual Art, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity recognizes National Indigenous History Month as a time for learning, honouring, reflecting, and participating in Indigenous cultures at Banff Centre and across the Bow Valley Corridor. Throughout the month of June, Banff Centre invites our community to participate in a series of in-person and virtual cultural events, beginning with a Virtual Marketplace starting on June 1, 2025 and a concert with Leela Gilday on June 4, 2025.Find out more at banffcentre.ca/celebrate.

“All year long, Indigenous Arts at Banff Centre provide spaces for art-making, story sharing, learning, and connection. National Indigenous History Month is a special time to welcome more members of our community into these experiences,” says Janine Windolph, Director of Indigenous Arts at Banff Centre. “Whether they take place on campus, online, or with one of our Bow Valley partner organizations, these events are rooted in our home on the side Sacred Guardian Buffalo Mountain.”

Programming Highlights

Dene singer-songwriter Leela Gilday, was born and raised in the Northwest Territories, and her decades-spanning career is based on creating music about the people and the land that created her. Leela has toured extensively across Canada and through the United States, Europe, Greenland, Australia, and beyond, and her fifth album North Star Calling was awarded the Indigenous Artist of the Year JUNO Award in 2021. Gilday is a musical force who blends folk, roots, and Indigenous musical traditions into a contemporary sound inviting listeners on a journey of resilience, identity, and connection. She performs at the Margaret Greenham Theatre at Banff Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.

Calgary-based experimental pop-rock duo Ghostkeeper—Shane Ghostkeeper and Sarah Houle, with roots in Northern Alberta's High Level, Rocky Lane, and Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement—spent their adolescence isolated by the region's geography, listening to folk and blues records. The band's 2022 album Multidimensional Culture was longlisted for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize. Their latest release, Cîpayak Joy, mixes found noises with snippets of pop and trap, weaving a tapestry of haunting beauty. Their eclectic sound will be featured at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 27 at Banff Centre's newest venue, CLVB '33.

On June 7, the exhibition Elliptical Lineages opens at Banff Centre's Walter Phillips Gallery. Curated by Jacqueline Bell, Director of Walter Phillips Gallery and Collections at Banff Centre, the exhibition presents the work of artists who engage the creative practices of a family member or someone they consider kin. Featuring Indigenous and Métis artists like Hali Heavy Shield, Sarah Houle and Norma Houle, Catherine Blackburn, Glenna Cardinal and seth cardinal dodginghorse, and Kirsten Ryder. Elliptical Lineages runs from June 7 to September 7 at Walter Phillips Gallery, with an opening reception on Friday, June 27 and an artist discussion on Saturday, June 28.

Îethka Mâkochî Ahogi Chi Pa Bi Ti: Îethka Territory House of Respect

Marking a new chapter for Indigenous Arts and Leadership at Banff Centre, we are thrilled to open the Centre's first building dedicated to Indigenous culture—Îethka Mâkochî Ahogi Chi Pa Bi Ti: Îethka Territory House of Respect. Situated on the side of Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain, the new centre will have its home in one of the original Banff Centre chalets (formerly known as Farrally Hall) at the top of Ken Madsen path. It will welcome Indigenous participants, faculty, Elders and other guests from around the world. The renovated building has space for ceremony, feasts and potlucks, Elder and staff offices, and will feature newly acquired artworks representing Indigenous artists from across Canada.

Banff Centre's Full National Indigenous History Month Schedule

Find more events coming up this summer in the Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival, on now until September 7, 2025.

